South Newsmakers Of The Week: Manchu Manoj's second wedding, Allu Arjun-Sandeep Reddy Vanga film and more

A lot happened this week in the Southern cinema. It was quite a busy week with 2 big film announcements- Allu Arjun's new film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rajinikanth's next with TJ Gnanavel. Here's a round-up of all the top news from the South Indian film industry.

Manchu Manoj-Bhuma Mounika Reddy Wedding:

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy tied the knot on March 4, in presence of their close friends and family members in Hyderabad. Son of veteran actor Mohan Babu, Manoj Manchu was previously married to Pranathi Reddy. They parted ways in October 2019. He is now married to Mounika Reddy, the youngest daughter of former politician Bhuma Naga Reddy.

Allu Arjun teams up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has teamed up with Arjun Reddy director for an untitled film under the film studio and music label, T-Series. The shoot for the same will only kickstart after director Sandeep wraps Prabhas starrer, Spirit. Everything about Allu Arjun and Sandeep's film has been kept under wraps.

Allu Arjun skips Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan for Pushpa 2



Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed that Allu Arjun is not doing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as he totally wants to focus on Pushpa 2. The actor was offered a cameo in Atlee's directorial Jawan, which also has Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

BTS' Jungkook grooves to RRR's Naatu Naatu



RRR's Naatu Naatu song has now left BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook too grooving to this Oscar nominee. The singer hosted his Weverse Live session and streamed Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s blockbuster song Naatu Naatu.

Rajinikanth teams up with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel



Rajinikanth has signed a new film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, tentatively called, Thalaivar 170. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The announcement statement read, "the film is "ready for release in 2024."

Naga Shaurya makes a man apologise in public



Naga Shaurya made a man apologise to his girlfriend for slapping her in public and a video of the same went viral on social media in no time. Naga Shaurya is winning the internet for helping a woman on a busy road while she was physically abused by her boyfriend.

Aditi Rao Hydari- Siddharth viral dance video



Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth grooved to the viral song, Tum Tum and took social media by storm. Not just their fans but even celebrities from the industry could not stop commenting on their adorable video.



