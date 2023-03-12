South Newsmakers Of The Week: Naresh's fourth marriage, Samantha joins Kushi shoot to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

It was truly another jam-packed week as we run up to Sunday's 95th Academy Awards. Jr NTR and Ram Charan attended soirees in LA before Oscars 2023. Amidst everything, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans were in a treat as the actress announced resuming shoot for Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. The news of Telugu actor Naresh's 4th marriage with Kannada actress Pavithra took social media by storm.

Here's a look at everything that caught our attention in the South Indian film industry this week.

Sanjay Dutt joins Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

Sanjay Dutt has kickstarted shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. The actor joined the team in the Kashmir schedule on Saturday, March 11. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.



Samantha resumes Kushi shoot



After wrapping up an important schedule of Varun Dhawan co-starer Citadel India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has resumed the shoot of her Telugu film, Kushi. Co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, Kushi is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The makers of the film, including co-star Vijay Deverakonda, welcomed Samantha on sets with celebrations. Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "Team #Kushi wishes our beautiful and strong lady @Samanthaprabhu2 and all the wonderful women out there a very Happy Women's Day... Welcome back to the sets"

Ram Charan and Jr NTR at Priyanka Chopra's party in LA



RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR attended the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Party hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 9 in Los Angeles, California. A few photos of the actors posing with Priyanka Chopra and other celebs like Preity Zinta surfaced on social media. Ram Charan also visited Priyanka's home in LA.

Naresh's 4th marriage with Pavithra



Telugu actor and half-brother of Mahesh Babu, Naresh tied the knot with co-star Pavithra Lokesh in an intimate ceremony. Sharing his wedding video with the Kannada actress, he captioned, "Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us." This is Naresh's 4th marriage and the third for Pavithra. They were in live-in-relationship since 2021. However, Naresh hasn't divorced his wife Ramya legally yet.

Venkatesh Maha's comment on KGF 2 and Yash



C/o Kancharapalem director Venkatesh Maha made some controversial statements about Yash's character in KGF 2. "I apologize for my language, but I will not take back my opinion," said Venkatesh Maha after Yash's fans trolled him for abusing their favourite actor and also demanded an apology.

