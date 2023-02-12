South Newsmakers Of The Week: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon engagement rumours to Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal at a wedding

It has been another interesting week in the South Indian film industry like any other. Although the week was filled with many big news, a video of Shah Rukh Khan giving a goodbye kiss to Nayanthara is the highlight and stole everyone's attention. Nothing could compare to this highlight of the week. Another 'fake' news that took social media by storm was of Prabhas planning to get engaged to Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. Amidst everything, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans woke up to a piece of happy news on Thursday as her film Shaakuntalam got a new release date. Scroll down further to get a quick rundown of all that happened this past week in the South film industry.

SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon engagement rumours:

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is being linked to her Adipurush co-star Prabhas is no news. While both have denied the reports strongly, recent rumours of them planning to get engaged in the Maldives took social media by storm. A source close to Prabhas strongly denied the rumours and said, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed." There were also reports of Prabhas being unwell and having taken a break from the shooting of Prashanth Neel's Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan's goodbye kiss to Nayanthara



Shah Rukh Khan, as soon as he landed in Chennai for the shooting of Atlee's Jawan, Pathaan star visited his co-star and Kollywood lady superstar Nayanthara's home. One can see, fans mobbed SRK and his car outside Nayanthara's house. However, what caught everyone's attention was SRK's goodbye kiss to Nayanthara. Many called it a kind gesture. Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aamir Khan, and Karan Johar at the big fat wedding



South and Bollywood biggies like Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar recently attended the Asianet director's son's wedding in Rajasthan. A few videos of Akshay Kumar dancing with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj are an absolute treat to the eyes. Mohanlal and Karan Johar's photo in a chartered flight also went viral on social media. Take a look at the photos of them donning South Indian attires and enjoying every bit of the wedding. Shaakuntalam new release date



Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam, which was initially planned to release on February 17 will now release on April 14. The makers of the movie announced a new release date recently alongside a breathtaking poster. The tweet read, "#Shaakuntalam in theatres worldwide on April 14." Also Read| Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai worth a whopping amount? Trisha Krishnan walks out of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo?

