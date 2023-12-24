South Newsmakers of the Week: Prabhas’ Salaar release, HanuMan trailer, Ram Charan’s temple visit and more

The past week was filled with amazing news from all over the South Indian film industries, sharing and enjoying new and fresh updates of various films and actors.

From Telugu Bigg Boss finally coming to an end to Mahesh Babu’s Jadoo Ki Jappi moment with his daughter and 2018 starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali film not getting nominated in the final list of Oscars, a lot has happened over this weekend. Let’s check out some of the top stories that occurred today.

Take a look at the top news of the week below

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film Salaar’s release

After much waiting, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles has finally been released in theaters. The film directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel features the story of two best friends and the emotional bond they carry in the terror-filled kingdom of Khansaar.

The film boasts an ensemble cast of actors including Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles. The film is the first part of the two-part franchise which will be released later on and is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

HanuMan trailer

HanuMan, the Indian superhero film featuring Tejja Sajja, Vinay Rai, Amritha Aiyer, Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, and many more, finally released their trailer this week. The film is a pan-Indian superhero film based in a village called Anjanadri, which was announced in 2021 after the release of Prasanth Varma and Tejja Sajja’s film Zombie Reddy.

The film’s trailer featured a glimpse into the world of HanuMan, where the protagonist lives and this newfound power that gives him abilities to thwart evil, with a massive power rising in the shadows. The visuals and graphics offer a vibrant feel to this superhero flick, making it the first superhero film in Telugu cinema.

Jyothika calls Megastar Mammootty a ‘Hero’ for doing Kaathal

Jyotika who was last seen in the movie Kaathal - The Core recently went ahead to praise her co-star Mammootty for doing a film like Kaathal - The Core.

While on an interaction for Film Companion’s Actors' Adda 2023 with many contemporary actors, Jyothika lauded her Kaathal co-star for having the courage and willingness to portray an LGBTQ+ character and agreeing with her Tamil’s Siddharth also came in and praised her on it.

Ram Charan visits Mahalakshmi temple with Upasana and Klin Kaara

RRR star Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela visited Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi temple to seek blessings from there.

Swarmed by the actor’s fans, many were trying to take photographs of his daughter but the actor skillfully evaded them and safeguarded his daughter’s privacy along with protecting his wife from the crowd’s enthusiasm.

