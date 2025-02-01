South Newsmakers of the week: Prabhas starrer Spirit's shoot update, Empuraan teaser to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2's OTT release

Another week has swiftly passed by us, with everyone entering the month of February. As we embrace the new month, let’s take a quick look at the major events that took place across South cinema this week.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Prabhas starrer Spirit to go on floors from May 2025

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, we learned that Prabhas’ much-awaited cinematic venture, Spirit, is set to go on floors in May 2025. According to a source close to the development, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has almost wrapped up the screenplay for the cop action flick and will likely begin shooting in the summer of 2025.

Apparently, the filmmaker has plans to reinvent the genre of cop action flicks and has adapted a novel-like storytelling for the film. Additionally, it is also claimed by the source that Prabhas will appear in a leaner look for the movie.

2. Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan teaser

After much anticipation, the teaser for L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran was finally released earlier this week. The upcoming action thriller is set to become the second installment in a planned trilogy, serving as both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer.

With Mohanlal in the lead, the movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and many more reprising their roles from the first film.

Check out the teaser here:

3. Parasakthi announcement teaser

After the success of Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan is set to appear in a period political movie titled Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. The film, which was initially announced with Suriya as Puranaanooru, was revived recently.

Undergoing casting changes, the film now features Ravi Mohan playing the main antagonist, with actors like Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) and Atharvaa Murali playing key roles.

Check out the teaser:

4. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 OTT release

Creating quite a buzz in theaters, Allu Arjun starrer movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally arrived for streaming on Netflix from January 30, 2025. The movie is available for streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, with an additional 23 minutes of footage.