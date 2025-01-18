South Newsmakers of the Week: Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 teaser, Vidaamuyarchi trailer to Priyanka Chopra arriving for SSMB29

The South Indian cinema industry witnessed various updates, exciting new developments, and much more over the past week. As we step into a new week, here’s a quick wrap-up of it all.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Jailer 2 announcement teaser:

After creating buzz for quite some time, Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to hit the big screens once again with his iconic character, Muthuvel Pandian. In a 4-minute-long promo teaser, the superstar was seen alongside director Nelson and musician Anirudh, announcing the sequel movie Jailer 2 .

Although the teaser showcased an explosive return of the avatar, the makers are yet to announce details about the rest of the cast, with the shoot set to commence soon.

2. Pongal and Sankranti releases:

The past week in South Indian cinema saw many celebrities enjoying the festivities of Pongal and Sankranti. Various films also hit the big screens during this time. Vishal returned to the big screen with his 12-year-delayed movie Madha Gaja Raja , directed by Sundar C. The movie became a big hit in Tamil theaters.

On the other hand, films like Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam also premiered in theaters for Sankranti this year, emerging as hits.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Hyderabad for SSMB29 works:

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, recently began with a formal pooja ceremony. As the film is expected to begin shooting soon, the film’s leading lady, Priyanka Chopra Jonas , was seen arriving in Hyderabad for the shoot.

Advertisement

The actress had apparently flown in from Toronto to Hyderabad and is expected to have joined the production.

See Priyanka arriving in Hyderabad:

4. Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi trailer:

Ajith Kumar is set to hit theaters this year with the film Vidaamuyarchi , directed by Magizh Thirumeni. This action thriller stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha in the lead roles, portraying a husband and wife.

Initially considered for a Pongal release, the movie is now slated to hit the big screens on February 6, 2025.





ALSO READ: Vidaamuyarchi: Makers of Ajith Kumar starrer unveil deets on 2nd single Pathikichu; track by Anirudh to drop on THIS date