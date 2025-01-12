South Newsmakers of the Week: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer releases, Yash’s Toxic birthday peek, and more

Another week has passed, unveiling some buzzing news from the South Indian cinema industry. Packed with releases, updates, and much more, let’s take a look at the highlights that grabbed everyone’s attention.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer releases

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was finally released in theaters on January 10, 2025. The movie directed by Shankar featured the tale of an honest IAS officer and his mission to create a corruption-free Andhra Pradesh, enabling fair elections.

However, in his tryst with destiny, the man faces corrupt politicians who challenge his mission, making him go out on a full-blown war with them. The political action drama also becomes a father-son saga with Charan playing both roles.

2. Ajith Kumar races in 24H Dubai 2025

Ajith Kumar is all-geared up as he races for the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. Being both the team owner and a racing member, the superstar is competing in the race alongside his teammates, namely Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

3. Yash’s Toxic birthday peek

Yash who is currently filming for the movie Toxic had treated his fans to a special look with a birthday peek from the film. The glimpse featured the Rocking Star in an unhinged avatar, making way for some polarizing reactions.

See the birthday peek of Toxic:

4. Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab postponed

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that Prabhas' upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, has been postponed from its initial release in April. The makers had originally planned for the movie to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, but later decided to delay it, with a new release date to be announced soon.

