South Newsmakers Of The Week: Rashmika Mandanna's pics with Korean star Jung II-woo to Subi Suresh's demise

Rashmika Mandanna's viral moments



Rashmika Mandanna recently attended Milan Fashion Week. While her look in all-white definitely turned enough heads, Rashmika's viral photos with South Korean actor Jung Il-woo and Thailand actor Gulf Kanawut Traipipattanapong stole the show. The Pushpa actress shared a few photos on social media as she attended the Milan Fashion Week with K-drama actors. Ram Charan's US visit:



Ram Charan attended Hollywood Critics Association Awards with SS Rajamouli as their film RRR bagged 5 awards- Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best Song (Naatu Naatu), Spotlight Award, and Best International Film categories. RC turned enough heads during his recent visit to USA as he also graced the popular talk show, Good Morning America in New York. Malayalam comedian and TV host Subi Suresh passes away:



Malayalam film actress and TV anchor Subi Suresh passes away on Wednesday, February 22. The 41-year-old actor passed away due to liver-related ailments. Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter and expressed shock over the demise of the young actor. "Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do. A real loss to the Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time," he tweeted. Kerala Governor and many other celebs offered condolences to her family and close friends on social media. Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 new teaser:



Superstar Mohanlal is all set to return as host with a new season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Malayalam 5. The makers of the reality show recently released a new teaser that shows Mohanlal in a suave look. The teaser also confirms that this time again, the commoners will be a part of the show along with the celebrities. Bhavana Menon's comeback:

