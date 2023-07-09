South Newsmakers Of The Week: Salaar teaser, Samantha's acting break rumors to Niharika Konidela's divorce

It was another exciting week in the film industry in the South. Prabhas starrer Salaar teaser and trailer of Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran have set high expectations among the moviegoers. And this is clearly evident from the newly released trailer and teaser for the upcoming films. In the other news, Dhanush's new bald look had taken the internet by storm.

Dhanush visited Tirupati and had his head tonsured as an offering to the Lord. It is said to be his look for an upcoming film, tentatively called D50 to be produced by Sun Pictures. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia yet again hits the headlines with her killer dance moves in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer song, Kaavaalaa.

Scroll down to see the biggest news that went down this week in South Indian cinema.

Check out the Maaveeran trailer here

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas film

Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the fourth time after Julayi (2012), S/o Satyamurthy (2015) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Geetha Arts, the makers of AA22 made an official announcement on Twitter with a teaser video, which said, "this time something bigger."

"The Dynamic duo is back! Iconic star @alluarjun and blockbuster director Trivikram reunite for their 4th Film! More details soon," read the tweet.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV divorce

Varun Tej's sister and daughter of Naga Babu, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV have officially divorced. Niharika took to Instagram and shared an statement regarding the same. "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support," read her statement posted on Instagram. For the unversed, Naga Babu's daughter Niharika tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in December 2020.

Samantha to take a break from acting



Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to focus on her health and hence, she will be taking a break of 6 months from her work. However, Sam has not made any official word regarding the same yet. While she has a couple of big projects to be released in 2024, including Citadel with Varun Dhawan, Samantha is currently busy finishing brand commitments. She is also looking forward to the release of Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. The film is set to hit screens on September 1.

Salaar Teaser

KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE starring Prabhas has taken social media by storm ever since the launch of the most violent teaser of the movie. It is dark, and gritty and will see Prabhas in a never-before intense role in the film. From the very first frame, Salaar grabs your attention. Prithviraj Sukumaran's look in the teaser is the highlight. Salaar is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

