South Newsmakers Of The Week: Sharwanand's car accident, Ram Charan's The India House to Sarath Babu's demise

This week, the South Indian Film Industry grieved over the loss of veteran actor, Sarath Babu. He passed away on Monday, at the age of 71 due to kidney-liver issues. Rajinikanth, Suriya, Radhika Sarathkumar, Sushasini, and many other celebs from the Tamil industry attended the last rites. Besides this, the South Indian film industry witnessed some interesting movie updates. Japan's first teaser to Ram Charan's first film as a producer, here's all that happened this week, you might have missed out on.

A recap of important weekly news from the South Indian film industry:

Ram Charan's first production house film is titled The India House!

Ram Charan has taken a significant step in his career by launching his production banner V Mega Pictures with his friend Vikram Reddy of UV Creations. They have announced their first project - 'The India House' which will be helmed by debutant director, Ram Vamsi Krishna, and will star Nikhil Siddharth and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Sharing about it, RC tweeted, "On the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of our great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar Garu we are proud to announce our pan India film - THE INDIA HOUSE headlined by Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher ji & director Ram Vamsi Krishna! Jai Hind!."

Sharwanand met with a road accident



Telugu star Sharwanand met with a road accident after his car in which he was travelling lost control and overturned near Filmnagar junction. The reports about the actor's accident have left his fans worried. After the news went viral, Sharwanand took to Twitter and revealed that it was a very minor incident and he is all safe. "There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at Home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone," read his tweet.

Sarath Babu's demise



Sarath Babu, a veteran actor known for his work in Tamil and Telugu industries passed away on Monday afternoon, May 22 He was 71. According to media reports, he was suffering from kidney-related issues. Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya, many celebs paid tribute to the veteran actor. Rajinikanth also attended Sarath Babu's funeral and penned an emotional note on Twitter. Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man Sarathbabu.It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace," read his tweet in Tamil.

Japan Teaser



On Karthi's 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Japan unveiled an introductory teaser that looks every bit interesting and quirky. Karthi's 25th film, Japan will him playing a dual role. The film's music is by GV Prakash with cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Philomin Raj.

Ram Charan attends the G20 summit in Srinagar



Ram Charan joined influential leaders at the G20 summit to represent the Indian Film Industry. Held in Srinagar, RC was also part of a panel discussion on Film tourism for Economic Growth & Cultural Preservation. At the event, he said, "I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays when you see it, it's not a South or North Indian movie, it's about Indian ki mitti ka stories. These stories are coming out finally and in other countries," further added that he would like to shoot for his upcoming films in India.

