South Newsmakers Of The Week: Taraka Ratna and Comedian Mayilsamy's demise to Project K release date

It's been another busy yet shocking week in the Southern film industry as we lost two talented gems. While Prabhas' fans celebrate the news of the release date announcement of Project K, the excitement of the week washed away as Tollywood's young actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18. Continue scrolling to find out about all that went down this past week in South Indian Film Industry

Kollywood Comedian Mayilsamy passes away



One of the most celebrated comedians from Kollywood, Mayilsamy passed away on February 19. He was 57. Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the comedian with a heartfelt note. He wrote, “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy." Mayilsamy is known for his roles in movies like Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, to name just a few. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away



In a heartbreaking piece of news, Jr NTR's cousin and the grandson of legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18. He was 39. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday. Taraka Ratna's funeral will be held tomorrow, February 20 at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Also Read| Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away: Jr NTR and Kalyanram reach his Mokila residence to pay their last respects Project K Release Date



Prabhas starrer Project K, helmed by Prashanth Neel is locked for a grand release on January 12, 2024. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be released in Sankranthi week. The makers of the film announced the film's release on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Made on a massive budget, this sci-fi thriller is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph blessed with a baby girl

Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph and his wife are blessed with a baby girl. Sharing a picture of their newborn and his wife from the hospital, Basil announced this happy news with sweet note that read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day." Renu Desai suffers from heart issues