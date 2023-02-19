South Newsmakers Of The Week: Taraka Ratna and Comedian Mayilsamy's demise to Project K release date
Southern film industry lost two talented gems this week- Taraka Ratna and Comedian Mayilsamy.
It's been another busy yet shocking week in the Southern film industry as we lost two talented gems. While Prabhas' fans celebrate the news of the release date announcement of Project K, the excitement of the week washed away as Tollywood's young actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18.
Kollywood Comedian Mayilsamy passes away
One of the most celebrated comedians from Kollywood, Mayilsamy passed away on February 19. He was 57. Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the comedian with a heartfelt note. He wrote, “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy." Mayilsamy is known for his roles in movies like Dhool, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, to name just a few.
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away
In a heartbreaking piece of news, Jr NTR's cousin and the grandson of legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18. He was 39. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27 and breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday. Taraka Ratna's funeral will be held tomorrow, February 20 at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
Project K Release Date
Prabhas starrer Project K, helmed by Prashanth Neel is locked for a grand release on January 12, 2024. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be released in Sankranthi week. The makers of the film announced the film's release on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Made on a massive budget, this sci-fi thriller is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies.
Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph blessed with a baby girl
Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph and his wife are blessed with a baby girl. Sharing a picture of their newborn and his wife from the hospital, Basil announced this happy news with sweet note that read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, HOPE ELIZABETH BASIL ! She has already stolen our hearts and we are over the moon with love for our precious daughter.We can't wait to watch her grow and learn from her every day."
Renu Desai suffers from heart issues
Actress Renu Desai, who is set to make a comeback into acting with Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao, posted a long note on social media revealing about her heart issues. "All my near and dear ones know that I am dealing with heart and some other health issues since few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all. But the reason I am posting this here today is to remind myself and so many others who are struggling with their own problems that we have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time. Don’t lose hope in yourself and life. The Universe has its own sweet plans for us," she wrote on Instagram.
