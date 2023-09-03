South Newsmakers Of The Week: TV and film actor Aparna Nair found dead, Nayanthara joins Instagram and more

We are back again with another weekly round-up of the latest happenings from the South Indian film industry. In this edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week', we bring you the top noteworthy updates from this week. One of the biggest news that took social media by storm was that Prabhas' Salaar release is postponed. The film, which was initially slated to arrive in theatres on September 28, is likely to be released in November or Sankranti 2024.

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make his directorial debut

Lyca Productions officially announced its new project, to be directed by debutant Jason Sanjay Vijay. Son of Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay, Jason in an official statement said, "It's an honor to get the opportunity to direct my first film for a prestigious production house like Lyca Productions. It has been a hub of encouraging talents and has created a stream of new filmmakers. I am glad that they liked my script, and have given me complete creative freedom to materialize it. We are now in talks with the emerging stars of the industry and some happening technicians. I thank Subaskaran sir for this opportunity, which gives me immense excitement and huge responsibility coalescing together. I also take this opportunity to thank Mr Tamil kumaran who had been of a very great support to visualise my dreams of being a director."

Nayanthara joins Instagram

Nayanthara, who kept herself away from social media for many years, has joined Instagram. The Kollywood lady superstar has finally made her highly anticipated social media debut and her first Instagram post is too cute to miss. Nayan made her slo-mo walk video with kids Uyir and Ulag on Jailer’s Alappara Theme.

Salaar release postponed

The release of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire starring Prabhas has been postponed. According to media reports, Prashanth Neel doesn't want to compromise on the final product of Salaar and currently working on the same. To ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the makers are planning to release the film in November around Diwali. However, there's no official word regarding the same yet. Also starring Shruti Haasan, Salaar was earlier slated to arrive in theatres on September 28.

TV and film actor Aparna Nair found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram

Trigger Warning

Malayalam film and television actor Aparna P Nair was found hanging at her house in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. She was just 31. She was immediately taken to a private hospital in Killipalam and was declared dead on arrival.

