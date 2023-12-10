South Newsmakers Of The Week: Yash 19 titled Toxic, Trisha faces backlash over Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

In the recent updates from the South Indian Film industry, there have been several notable events that have garnered attention. The title announcement for Yash 19 with director Geethu Mohandas was made this week, which has left moviegoers eagerly anticipating the release of the movie. Additionally, the teaser for Mohanlal starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban was released, which has also generated a lot of buzz.

In another news, Trisha faced backlash for her comments regarding Ranbir Kapoor's recently released movie Animal. The Ponniyin Selvan actress took to Instagram stories and wrote, "One word- CULT! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh (face with peeking eye, face exhaling and clapping hands emojis)." However, the post did not go down well with her fans too.

Take a look at the top news of the week below:

The title announcement of Yash 19

After KGF 2, Yash finally announced his new film titled, Toxic. To be helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the film is slated to release in theaters on April 10, 2025. The makers shared a title announcement teaser and is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Trisha faces backlash for commenting on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Trisha Krishnan called Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal a 'cult' film. However, her prasing Animal did not go well with the audience, especially in light of her recent debacle with Mansoor Ali Khan. One of the comments on X (formerly Twitter) read, "Trisha promotes Animal movie; Her outrage weeks ago and this. Sigh!; It is only right that the film world can never be a model or inspiration for any generation. It can only be a business. Nothing more. Nothing less."

Malaikottai Vaaliban Teaser



Mohanlal has teamed up with Jaliikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery for a period-action film Malaikottai Vaaliban and makers finally dropped the first teaser this week. The teaser features Mohanlal narrating a dialogue in Tamil sporting an intense and rugged avatar. Malaikottai Vaaliban is set to release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

Operation Valentine POSTPONED



Operation Valentine, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar was earlier slated to release in theaters on December 8th, 2023. Makers of Operation Valentine officially announced that the film will be moved to a brand new date soon. The film is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's new film launched

Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti joined forces for the third time for a film titled, Thandel. To be produced by Bunny Vasu and presented by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts banner, the film stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. The film was officially launched this week with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Nagarjuna switched on the camera for the muhurtham shot, while Venkatesh sounded the clapboard. Allu Aravind handed over the script to the director.

