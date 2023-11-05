South Newsmakers of This Week: From Varun-Lavanya wedding, Leo success meet to Indian 2 intro

We are once again here with our weekly post ‘South Newsmakers of This Week.’ This week, the buzz in the South Indian film industry was filled with some celeb news and exciting cinema updates that no one should have missed out on. From some celeb couples getting married to the fun and engaging news about cinema, here are some of the top picks.

This week we saw some news about films like Mohanlal’s Barroz and Mammootty’s Kaathal - The Core confirming a release date, the romantic songs from the films Dhruva Natchathiram and Hi Nanna, to the ecstatic trailer of Jigarthanda Double X, we saw many things this week.

Overall, the week was packed with some exciting buzz. So let’s dive deeper into what happened over the last week.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally married

The most awaited wedding of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally took place this past week on November 1st. The wedding which was expected to have the most extravagant gathering of many stars from the Telugu cinema finally happened and it was indeed a delightful event. Both the happy groom and bride were surrounded by their close family and friends which included actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Nithiin and many more.

Alphonse Puthren’s revelation of autism spectrum diagnosis

Shocking everyone in the industry, Premam director Alphonse Puthren spontaneously shared a post describing how he had autism spectrum disorder through a self-diagnosis. The director said in a now-deleted post that he will be stepping away from mainstream cinema and added he does not want to be a burden on anyone. However, he also conveyed that because he still loves the art form, he will continue to entertain people through OTT platforms and music videos.

Amala Paul gets married to Jagat Desai

A week after the proposal video and the whole buzz surrounding Amala Paul and her boyfriend, the actress has now officially married entrepreneur Jagat Desai. Confirming the marriage, the newlyweds shared a post on Instagram together posing in matching wedding outfits with glowing happy faces.

Leo Success Meet

As the Lokesh Kanagaraj-Thalapathy Vijay film Leo is still running successfully in theaters, the makers of the film organized a success event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The event was graced by the film’s cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan and many more. Along with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the crew of the film including the film’s co-writers Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy.

The event was packed with fans and Thalapathy Vijay finally came on stage for his iconic speech which was missed before the film’s release as the audio launch event was cancelled.

Indian 2 - An Intro

The much-awaited sequel to the 1996 S Shankar and Kamal Haasan film Indian finally dropped its introduction video this past week. The film which is titled Indian 2 finally showed a glimpse into the world of this Shankar movie and much more interestingly how they are bringing back Kamal Haasan’s iconic character.

The film which appears to be a direct sequel to the previous film, features Kamal Haasan returning as Senapathy from the first film who turns into a saviour to save the nation from corruption. As corruption is on the rise again, Senapathy is called back by the citizens of India, to once again cleanse the land from corruption.

