South Newsmakers of week: Hansika Motwani’s wedding festivities, Vijay Deverakonda grilled by ED and more

The week it has been in the South film industry. Many big updates, celebrity weddings like Hansika Motwani, Manjima Mohan and theaters hooting with movies like HIT 2, Gatta Kushi, DSP and more. Rajinikanth's Baba is re-releasing and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is also releasing in Russia. Well, as we move on to next week, take a look at the top newsmakers of the week. Veera Simha Reddy and Varisu release date

Sankranthi and Pongal is an important festival for the South film industry as many big movies gear up for release. This week, Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film Veera Simha Reddy has joined the Sankranthi release race. The film will hit the theatres on January 12 Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu also announced the release date with a new poster. The bilingual film will release on January 12 as well with Ajith Kumar’s Varisu.

SS Rajamouli big win SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is in no mood to stop. After applause from western audiences and the media, the film has now won its big win. On Friday, he bagged the Best Director Award at The New York Film Critics Circle beating behind the biggest directors of Hollywood. The ace filmmaker beat out Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood and won Best Director at the NYFCC.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding Hansika Motwani, the popular actress is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya, on December 4, Sunday. The wedding festivities of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were officially kickstarted at the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with the Mehendi ceremony and Sufi night and pre-wedding party and the pics and videos are going viral on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda questioned by ED over Liger’s case On Thursday, Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for 12 hours over the investment for his film, Liger. Speaking to the media after being grilled by ED for 12 hours, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I gave few answers to the questions asked by the ED officials. They have done their job. The popularity that comes with the love also shows some difficulties. This is an experience in life though. They did not tell me to come again."

Nayanthara’s Connect release date Nayanthara's next is a horror film titled Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan. Today, Vignesh Shivan, husband of the actress, who is also the producer of the film, took to social media and announced the release date. Connect will hit the theatres on December 12, 2022. An interesting thing about the film it has no intermission. ‘’

Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu Ajith Kumar has reportedly wrapped the shoot of H Vinoth's Thunivu and went for a new makeover in a clean shaven look. If the reports are to be believed, the actor will sport this new look in his much-awaited 62nd project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62. Adding to the hype, the makers have dropped the latest poster for Thunivu. The poster further mentions that the movie will be out during Pongal 2023.

Ram Charan's next with Buchi Babu Sana Ram Charan has signed another exciting film with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. who made his debut in Tollywood with blockbuster film Uppena. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being made on a huge scale with a high budget under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.