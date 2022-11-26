South Newsmakers of week: Naga Chaitanya-Sobhitha Dhulipala's viral pic, Kantara's plagiarism row and more

A lot has happened this week in the South film industry. Celebrity weddings, movie updates, controversies and rumours. However, what stood at the top is the Kantara plagiarism row, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitha Dhulipala's viral pic, Kamal Haasan hospitalizing, and much more. Chiranjeevi's Boss Party song from Waltair Veerayya and Jai Balayya's song from Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy have set the internet on fire as well. As we move on to next week, take a look at the top newsmakers of this week.

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's viral holiday photo As Pinkvilla earlier reported, Naga Chaitanya is dating actress Sobhitha Dhulipala. On November 26, a photo of them together from a vacation has surfaced online and added fuel to their dating rumours. However, there is no clarity if the photo is real and the two were together on vacation. The photo shows Chay and Sobhitha on a vacation. While some sections of fans pointed out that the two were indeed together, some fans claimed that the photo is definitely edited.

Court dismisses ban on Varaha Roopam song in Kantara The popular song Varaha Roopam's original version has been removed from the OTT, following the plagiarism row by the music brand Thaikkudam Bridge. The latest update, however, is that the Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the plea and lifted the ban on the Varaha Roopam song. The original version of the song can be played in theaters and OTT.

Kamal Haasan hospitalization On 23rd November, Kamal Haasan was admitted to the hospital after he complained of a fever. According to the official statement released by the hospital, Kamal Haasan suffered symptoms of fever, cough, and cold. After two days of hospitalising, he got discharged yesterday and also attended the trailer launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s DSP.

Rishab Shetty dig at Rashmika Shetty and the viral pic with Fahadh Faasil An old interview of Rishab Shetty went Viral. He subtly refused to work with Rashmika Mandanna when asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with in his next project. Another trending news was, Rishab Shetty and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil met together for a delightful evening and also posed for a blockbuster pic.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding pic Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved reel pairs in the Telugu film industry. And their fans never stop rooting for them and the latest fan-made pic of the duo is proof of it. A fan page of Vijay Deverakonda shared a pic of the duo that took the internet by fire. The fan-edited pic shows Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom and simply captioned it: “ViRosh"

Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik’s wedding Tamil actors Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik are the new couples in the town. The couple, who recently made their relationship official, are all set to tie the knot this month, on November 28. Ahead of their big day, Manjima and Gautam interacted with the media and revealed details about their wedding. The wedding will be an intimate and simple event with close family and friends. It's a one-day event with no reception or any other festivities.

Hansika Motwani’s Mata Ki Chowki pics Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya on December 4 this year. Yesterday, the wedding festivities began with Mata Ki Chowki and the actress picked a red saree for puja. A few inside pics from the religious gathering along with her husband and family have surfaced on social media.