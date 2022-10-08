South Newsmakers: Prabhas' Adipurush teaser, RRR for Oscars to Kalidas Jayaram dating

This week, the South Indian film industry hit the headlines for its interesting updates and a lot more. It was a successful week too as all the films which were released this week including Ponniyin Selvan I, GodFather, and Kantara became blockbusters at the box office. However, what stood out in the trends this week were Prabhas’ Adipurush teaser, Kalidas Jayaram confirms dating Tarini Kalingarayar, Samantha’s back in action to much more. Well, it's that time of the week when we bring you all the important happenings of all week long. With our weekly edition of 'Southern newsmakers', check out top happenings from the entertainment world. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been missing in action, is back in the bay after spending a month in the United States of America. The Yashoda actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture of her pet Sasha and captioned the post, "Down not out !!". For those who do not know, she was in the U.S to prepare for her the series 'Citadel'.

Kalidas Jayaram confirms dating Kalidas, son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy, has confirmed he's dating model Tarini Kalingarayar on Instagram. The Paava Kadhaigal actor has posted a romantic photo with his girlfriend and they look super happy together. Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession and the Miss Universe India 2021 3rd runner-up.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR for Oscars 2023 RRR, the magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is now making headlines again with its grand entry to the Oscar nominations race. RRR was originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. However, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations

Ponniyin Selvan I controversy on Hindu Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, also managed to create some controversy. The film has led to heated discussions on the religion of King Rajaraja Cholan. The National Award-winning director Vetri Maaran was quoted saying that Rajaraja Cholan was not a Hindu king, giving way to a debate across the country. Sharing his views on the matter, Kamal Hassan stated that Hinduism did not exist during the time of Rajaraja Cholan, and only Saivam, Vainavam, and Jainism were there during that time. He also mentioned that Hindu was the name given by the Britishers.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth After being married for around 18 years, the couple announced separation in January this year. Now the newest reports state that the two have decided to put their divorce on hold and try make things work. However, we still await an official statement from Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha first look Dulquer Salmaan is now back in the Malayalam film industry with the much-awaited upcoming project, King Of Kotha. The actor took to his social media handles and revealed the first look poster of the Abhilash Joshiy directorial in a never seen before avatar.

Adipurush teaser Adipurush teaser, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, received a grand launch on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya. From the looks of it, the mythological epic, helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, promises a visual spectacle.

Adipurush teaser controversy Ever since the teaser release, things have taken U-turn as audiences have thrown major backlash for the VFX and for misrepresenting Lord Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman. People are calling for a ban on the movie which has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. However, there seems to be a ray of hope among audiences after Prabhas' words at the recent 3D teaser launch.