South Newsmakers: Prithviraj's Salaar first look to Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna's Maldives trip

The second week of October had been full of entertainment for movie buffs. The South Indian film industry was buzzing with exciting updates. From Salaar's first look featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran to Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy controversy, a lot happened this week. Well, it's that time of the week when we bring you all the important happenings.

Dating speculations of Liger star Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna have been doing rounds for a long time. Recently, these two took a break from work and went to the Maldives for a short trip. Although they were not seen traveling together, it is believed that they were holidaying together. They were seen at the airport on the same days within a short interval. As a matter of fact, the National crush was seen wearing the same sunglasses as the Arjun Reddy actor in one of her holiday pics.

Chiranjeevi takes responsibility for Acharya box office failure

Megastar Chiranjeevi shared the screen space with his son Ram Charan in the 2022 action-entertainer Acharya. The project did not perform as per expectations at the box office and suffered losses. Recently, interacting with the media, the GodFather actor took the full onus for the film's failure and revealed during a media interaction, “I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer."



Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's surrogacy lands in controversy

The power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are now parents to twin boys. They opted for surrogacy to embrace parenthood. However, just a few days after the arrival of their little ones, they have reportedly fallen into the snowball of controversy. Given that surrogacy is not legal in India since January this year, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian has assured that they will be conducting an inquiry into the matter. He was quoted saying during a press conference, “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family."



Allu Arjun becomes 'Indian of the year'

The popularity of Allu Arjun is reaching new heights with each passing day and now, the Pushpa actor has bagged another prestigious Award. He has been bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category during a recent award ceremony in Delhi. The achievement is more special as he is the first South Indian actor to receive this honour.



Vijay Deverakonda opens up on Liger's failure

Vijay Deverakonda's last release, Liger turned out to be an out-and-out failure. Addressing the same at SIIMA awards this year, the Arjun Reddy star said, “We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you."

