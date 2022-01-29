South Newsmakers: Puneeth Rajkumar's James, Aadvallu Meku Joharlu release & Nagarjuna upset over rumours

Another week passed by and so much has happened in the South film industry. From celebs testing positive and recovering from COVID-19 to a new set of films being postponed. However, what topped the list is Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand's new movie release date. Here is a list of the biggest newsmakers of the week.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu:

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu finally gets a release date. The film will be available to the audience on 25 February. The makers have also released the latest poster for the film.

Shruti Haasan:

On the occasion of Shruti Haasan's birthday, the makers shared a special poster to introduce her character from the upcoming pan-Indian film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas in lead role. The actress is introduced as Aadya in the special poster.

Vikrant Rona:

After RRR and Radhe Shyam, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's magnum opus Vikrant Rona is postponed! "We will soon announce the new date," the makers of the film said in an official statement. The makers of Vikrant Rona also mentioned that the cinematic experience will be worthy of patience.

Nagarjuna:

Nagarjuna's comments quoted by a leading daily about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's separation has upset him. The actor called it "completely false and absolute nonsense!!"

Puneeth Rajkumar:

On the occasion of Republic Day, a special poster of the late powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar from his last film James was released. In the special poster, Puneeth looks powerful as a soldier with a war background.

Chiranjeevi:

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle and informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all precautions. The actor mentioned that he has very mild symptoms and is in a home situation.

Major:

Adivi Sesh's multilingual film Major was scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11 but now, the makers have decided to postponed owing to the covid situation and limitations in most parts of the country.

Mahaan:

Mahaan starring Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv is one of the much-awaited films in Tamil. The film is skipping theatrical release and will premiere directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on February 10, 2022.