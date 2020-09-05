South Newsmakers: Ragini detained in Sandalwood drugs racket to Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas starring in Adipurush

From the drug racket involving Sandalwood actors to the starring of Saif Ali Khan in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, here is the list of important news from the South entertainment industry that one should not miss.

The weekend is here and so we are with our list of important unmissable news from the South entertainment industry. This week, the good news that came as a breather for the whole South entertainment industry is that the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health has improved, and he is conscious. However, the news that shook the entire South industry was the Sandalwood drug racket and Ragini’s detainment in the case. Scroll on to know all the important news that happened in the South entertainment industry.

1. ’s starring in Prabhas starrer Adipurush: A day after Prabhas teased his fans with a poster about a key actor in his upcoming film Adipurush, the makers announced that Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of ‘the most intelligent demon’ in the Om Raut directorial. The news took over the internet and it received a mixed response from the fans with love lauding the actor’s role, others not liking it very much.

2. SP Balasubrahmanyam’s improvement in health condition: After being in a critical condition for weeks, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health improved. The hospital authorities and his son Charan released statement and videos stating that the singer is now conscious and he is being responsive. Charan stated that he has been listening to music and he thanked everyone for their prayers for his father’s speedy recovery.

3. Three fans of Pawan Kalyan passed away after being electrocuted: During the birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan, three of his fans, who were involved in putting up his banners, got electrocuted to death. The three fans died while erecting banners on the Kuppam-Pallamaneru highway in Andhra Pradesh for Pawan Kalyan's 49th birthday. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan among others expressed grief on social media. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also donated Rs 2 Lakh each to the family members of the deceased. The two young stars were extremely heartbroken over the incident and decided to give financial aid to the families.

4. Bigg Boss Telugu’s 4th season all set to launch: The makers of Telugu reality show Bigg Boss announced that the show will be launched on September 6. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be the show’s host and promos were also released by the makers. The actor took to his Twitter profile and shared a video of how he is juggling between the Bigg Boss sets and the sets of his upcoming film Wild Dog.

5. Release of Nani’s V digitally: One of the most expected Tollywood film V starring Nani and Sudheer Babu was released digitally by the makers on Saturday. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as female leads, V’s original release date was planned on March 25th. However, the release did not happen as per the plan due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The film received a positive response from the fans who took to Twitter and lauded it.

6. Ragini detained in Sandalwood drug scandal: Central Crime Branch (CCB) detained Kannada film star Ragini Dwivedi on September 4. According to media reports, the police carried out a search at her Yelahanka residence in connection to a Sandalwood drug scandal. Two police cars had arrived at her residence today morning after she failed to appear for questioning before CCB on Thursday. Producer Indrajit Lankesh was interrogated by the CCB officials after he stated that he has evidence of those who were involved in the case.

