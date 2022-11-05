South Newsmakers: Rajinikanth-Aishwaryaa's film, Hansika Motwani announces wedding, Vijay Varisu's song out

A good week it was in the South film industry. With small movies running in theaters, updates about upcoming films were announced. However, what topped this week is the official announcement of Hansika Motwani's wedding and Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's relationship. Here, before we move on to next week, check out the top news from the South Indian film industry in case you missed any. Read below: Rajinikanth and daughter Aishwaryaa's movie

Rajinikanth will be joining hands with his daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for a new film titled Laal Salaam. However, it's not Rajinikanth's film, he is just playing a cameo role. Laal Salaam will star Vishu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. AR Rahman is the music composer.



Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan's relationship Putting an end to all the speculations, Gautham Karthik has finally confirmed his relationship with actress Manjima Mohan. He posted a few love-filled photographs with his ladylove on Instagram and wrote, "What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc..." The two are believed to have started their love journey on the sets of their 2019 film, Devarattam.



Ram Charan's RC16 shelved Ram Charan had announced his upcoming film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, tentatively titled RC 16. Now his team, Ram Charan's PR has confirmed that the film is shelved. Yes, Ram Charan's next with Gowtam is not happening as previously announced. Ram Charan's PR took to Twitter and announced that RC16 is shelved. He wrote, "Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! Ram Charan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon,whatever the combo is, it vl be lit."



Hansika Motwani gets engaged Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram and dropped some snippets from her filmy proposal by beau Sohail Kathuria under one of the seven wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower. The reports suggest that the couple will be getting married in December this year. The nuptials are expected to take place between 2nd and 4th December. However, we still await the final wedding date announcement. According to the reports, the couple were close friends before getting romantically involved with one another and are also partners in a firm. As soon as she uploaded the post, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newly engaged couple. Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty reacted to the post with, "Congratulations", along with a heart and evil eye emoji. Additionally, Khushbu Sundar commented, "Oh wow!! Congratulations my dear.. wishing you the best."