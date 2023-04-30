South Newsmakers: Rajinikanth at Sr NTR's centenary, Naga Chaitanya-Akhil team up, Mamukkoya's demise and more

We are back with our weekly edition- 'South Newsmakers Of The Week', a roundup of all the big news, gossip and much more at one click from the Southern Film Industry. This week, the Malayalam film industry lost gen of a talent, veteran actor Mamukkoya. In another eye-grabbing news, Rajinikanth hit the headlines for his speech at NTR's centenary. Besides, Ponniyin Selvan 2, this week's biggest release opened to positive response from audiences and critics alike.

Here's a look at all that happened in the South Indian film industry this week.

Malayalam legend Mamukkoya no more



Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, 76, passed away on April 26 at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Known for his comic roles, Mamukkoya was admitted to a private hospital after he suffered a heart attack during the inauguration of a soccer tournament. Hundreds turned up at his home to offer last respect to the veteran star. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Revathy and Dulquer Salmaan also paid tribute to him through heartfelt posts on social media.

Rajinikanth's speech at Sr NTR's centenary



At Sr NTR's centenary, Rajinikanth grabbed attention as he heaped praises on Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu. He further described Chandrababu as a visionary. However, his statement did not go well with many including the widow of NT Rama Rao and chairperson of AP Telugu and Sanskrit Academy N Lakshmi Parvati. She felt neither Chandrababu nor Rajinikanth deserved to speak on NTR. Not only Lakshmi Parvati but former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani also slammed Rajinikanth for his statement. “All the blacksheep assemble at one place and organising the centenary of NTR. People are not bothered. What did Rajinikanth do when NTR was alive? And what makes him talk now? He is just reading from the script written by somebody,” he commented according to a report in Telangana Today.

Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni team up



Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni for the first time, teamed for a rare and special interview. To increase the buzz and excitement of their films Custody (upcoming) and Agent (recently released), the Akkineni brothers decided to promote their respective films together. The interview is expected to be out soon and it will see them discussing films, their journey, and more.

Birthday special poster of Kushi



On Samantha's birthday, co-star Vijay Deverakonda shared a new poster of her from their upcoming film Kushi. The film marks Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's second collaboration after 2018 Mahanti.

Ponniyin Selvan 2's release

The much-awaited Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selva 2 released this week. The film starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravu, Trisha, Karthi and others managed to earn approx Rs 68 crore worldwide on day one. PS 2 collected around Rs 28.25 crores gross in India, of which Rs 16.5 crores have come from Tamil Nadu.

Upasana's baby shower



Ram Charan and Upasana hosted a baby shower party at their Hyderabad abode, attended by their close friends and family members including Allu Arjun. Sania Mirza, Pinky Reddy and a few others were also seen at Upasana's baby shower party. The mom-to-be was glowing in a pink sequin dress while father-to-be Ram Charan donned a classic black-on-black look. The baby shower was a joyous occasion and the pictures reflect the same.

