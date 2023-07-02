South Newsmakers: Ram Charan-Upasana baby girl name, Kichcha 46 teaser to SS Rajamouli not invited by Academy

Monday, July 03 is going to be a big day and an exciting start to the new week as makers of Allu Arjun's new film are set to make an official announcement at 10:08 AM. The Pushpa 2 actor is set to reunite with Trivikram for the fourth time. In the other news, the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar are too gearing up for a big announcement and moviegoers cannot keep calm. While we look forward to what's in store for us in the new week, check out top news that made headlines in the last few days.

South Newsmakers Of The Week:

SS Rajamouli not invited to be a member of the Academy



Film industry's biggies like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mani Ratnam, MM Keeravani, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose among others have been invited to be members of The Academy. Other members of the RRR team like art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar are also on the Academy's list. However, SS Rajamouli's name is not included in the list, which has left several fans of the director in utter shock. Amidst this news, Rajamouli congratulated actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR and others for being invited to the Academy as members. Rajamouli tweeted, "Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil & Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year."

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's baby girl's naming ceremony

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a baby girl on June 20. On June 30, they held a grand naming ceremony for their baby girl at Upasana's mom's home in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter has been named, Klin Kaara Konidela. "Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening...A big big hug to our daughters grandparents," read Upasana's note as she shared family photos donning traditional outfits.

Kichcha 46 teaser

The much-awaited first teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa's 46th film is out and it looks brutal and heavy-actioner. Directed by Vijay Kartikeya, Kichcha 46's two-minute teaser gives us a glimpse into Sudeep's character in the film, with the tagline 'Demon War Begins'. The untitled film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Celebs at Dil Raju's Son's first birthday party



Tollywood producer, Dil Raju's son Anvy Reddy's first birthday party was attended by many biggies from the Tollywood industry. Mahesh Babu, Trivikram to Raashii Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and many graced the occasion to celebrate Dil Raju's son's birthday. Mahesh Babu arrived at the party with his daughter Sitara and the father-daughter duo grabbed the attention by twinning in white.

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of Suicide

Jr NTR's die-hard fan Shyam dies by suicide

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Jr NTR's young fan, Shyam died under mysterious circumstances at his home on June 27. There had been a lot of uproar on social media about this case as fans demanded justice for the young boy and requested police officials to look into the matter. Jr NTR too issued a statement on fan Shyam's shocking death after the Twitter uproar. "Shyam's death is the most painful event. My deepest condolences to Shyam's family. Not knowing how he would have died under any circumstances is heart-wrenching. I request the government authorities to investigate the matter immediately," read the RRR actor's statement.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay bows down to police complaint for promoting drug; Disclaimer added in Leo's first song

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya to Aditi Rao Hydari: 9 South celebs who gave love a second chance