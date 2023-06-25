South Newsmakers: Ram Charan-Upasana blessed with baby girl to Pooja Hegde exits Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

It was another big week in the South Indian Film industry as RRR star Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl on June 20. Ram Charan and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012, and after 11 years, they became parents to a baby girl. In the other big news, Kamal Haasan has joined Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K. It was another interesting week with some big and small news that kept moviegoers on their toes.

Ram Charan-Upasana becomes parents to a baby girl after 11 years of their marriage

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela were blessed with a baby girl on June 20. From Chiranjeevi to Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela, the Allu-Konidela family visited Apollo Hospital to catch the first glimpse of the 'mega princess'. "I am lucky and fortunate for my fans and the audience. I hope they will give the same to my daughter. We are planning to name our daughter on the 21st day (from the date of her birth). I and Upasana decided on a name," said Ram Charan while addressing the media.

Pooja Hegde walks out of Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram

Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed that the leading lady of Guntur Kaaram, Pooja Hegde has decided to take a backseat from the film due to delayed shoot schedules. Some of the portions already shot were getting into the reshoot mode is also said to be one of the reasons why Pooja decided to make an exit. While an official confirmation is awaited, the makers have already got HIT 2 fame actress, Meenakshii Chaudhary onboard. Sreeleela is replaced by Pooja in the film while Meenakshii will be seen as the second female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer.

Kamal Haasan joins Project K cast



Kamal Haasan will be seen playing a crucial role in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K. The Nag Ashwin directorial will apparently be released in two parts- the first installment is expected to hit the theatres in early 2024. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement said, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars, Mr Prabhas and Ms Deepika are also of that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before. Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process."

Rashmika Mandanna issues statement on being allegedly duped by old manager



According to media reports, Rashmika Mandanna got duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her very old manager. Rashmika decided to release a statement on the same and mentioned that the decision to part ways was an amicable one. The statement read, "Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways! Thereby addressing the numerous reports circulating about their separation. In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them."

