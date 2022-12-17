South Newsmakers: Ram Charan-Upasana expecting first child, ED summon to Rakul, RRR Golden Globe nomination

The third week of December 2022 has been full of entertainment. The South Indian film industry hit the headlines for its interesting updates and a lot more. Well, it's that time of the week when we bring you all the important happenings of all week long. With our weekly edition of 'South newsmakers', check out top happenings from the entertainment world. From Ram Charan and Upasana announcing their first pregnancy to ED summoning Rakul Preet Singh in the Tollywood Drug and money laundering case, to SS Rajamouli's RRR bagging two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, a lot look place in the world of South cinema...

Ram Charan and Upasana expecting their first child Ram Charan is enjoying one of the best phases of his career at the moment after his latest release, RRR. Now, the actor is also embarking on a new journey on the personal front. He and his better half Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their first child together. Making the exciting announcement, the Konidela family wrote on social media, "We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love and gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana, and Anil Kamineni." Refreshing your memory, the couple has been married for a decade now. Ram Charan and Upasana first met in college and became good friends. The couple finally tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

ED summons Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by ED in an alleged money laundering case in association with a high-end drugs racket. Ever since the case came to light back in 2017, many celebrities have been questioned by the authorities in the matter. For the unversed, the Aiyaary actress was grilled by the authorities in 2021 as well, along with others including Ravi Teja, Charmee Kaur, and Navdeep. Back then, they claimed that they do not have any links with drug traffickers and do not even consume the substance.



RRR bags Golden Globe nomination Looks like there is no stopping SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. After taking over the cinema halls across the country, the film has managed to make its mark in the west as well. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The period action drama has been nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Announcing the news, the makers wrote on the internet, "We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture- Non-English Language and the Best Original Song.” Congratulating the team on the latest achievement, protagonist Ram Charan penned on Twitter, "What a proud moment @ssrajamouli garu! Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!" On the other hand, Jr NTR Tweeted, "Delighted that #RRRMovie has been nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards! Congratulations to all of us... Looking forward."

Director Atlee and Priya announce the pregnancy Another member of the South film fraternity is ready to join the parent club. Yesterday, one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry, Atlee, and his better half Priya announced that the couple is expecting their first child. They dropped some lovely-Dovey pictures of the parents-to-be on Twitter, along with the caption, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee...Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita." After being in a relationship for many years, Atlee and Priya finally got married in 2014 in a traditional ceremony. They celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary this November and wishing his better half on a special day, the director penned on Instagram, "It is our 8 th wedding anniversary, this journey has made me from boy to a man@priyaatlee we started our life from scratch and wat all we have today is all ur patience ethics I learned from u long way too go and conquer...Thanks for being a beautiful friend & everything @priyaatlee."