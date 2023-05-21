South Newsmakers: RRR producer's son's marriage, Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film to Varun Tej-Lavanya's relationship

It was another interesting week in the South Indian film industry. Moviegoers were in real treat as Jr NTR and Thalapathy Vijay made big announcements about their respective upcoming projects. Additionally, social media was filled with birthday wishes for superstar Mohanlal and Jr NTR this week.

On the other hand, news of Varun Tej getting engaged to Lavanya Tripathi took the Internet by storm. Here's a quick look at South Newsmakers of the Week!

NTR30 titled Devara

On Jr NTR's birthday, the RRR star shared a title announcement poster of his next with director Siva Koratala. One can see, Jr NTR looks ferocious in a lungi-clad avatar and flaunts massy swag. Titled Devara, NTR30 has Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead while Sai Ali Khan will be seen as the main antagonist. Billed to be a high-octane action drama, the film will release worldwide on 5th April 2024.

RRR producer DVV Danayya's son's marriage with Samatha

According to media reports, RRR producer DVV Danayya's younger son Kalyan Dasari tied the knot with Samatha on May 20 at N Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Prashanth Neel, director Trivikram and other few biggies of Tollywood.

Varun Tej to get engaged to Lavanya Tripathi



Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun Tej is all set to get married to Lavanya Tripathi in June this year. The preparations for the same have kickstarted already. The couple is set to get married by this year end or early January. Meanwhile, both Varun and Lavanya have kept mum about their relationship and are yet to make an official announcement.

Thalapathy Vijay's next with Venkat Prabhu



Vijay's 68th film had been creating immense buzz among moviegoers on social media. Amidst speculations about his next project after Leo, Vijay made an official announcement today about his 68th film, which will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu. To be backed by AGS Entertainment, Thalapathy 68 will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Aishwarya Rajesh clarifies her controversial statement



Aishwarya Rajesh in an interview recently said that she would have played Srivalli role better than Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa and in no time, it created a controversy. The Farhana actress released a statement after facing backlash for the same. She said, "Talking about work, I was asked in a recent interview about the kind of roles I want to do in Telugu cinema. I replied that I like the Telugu film industry a lot and that I would certainly do Telugu films if I got roles that were to my liking. To cite an example, I said I liked the character of Srivalli in Pushpa a lot as I felt such characters would suit me."

Advertisement

She added, "However, unfortunately, my statement seems to have been misconstrued and is being reported in such a fashion so as to give the impression that I was disparaging the fantastic work of actress Rashmika Mandanna in the film."



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Aishwarya Rajesh's clarification about her comments about Pushpa's role Srivalli

ALSO READ: Ram Charan recalls meeting NT Rama Rao as a kid: I will cherish moments of sharing breakfast with him