South Newsmakers: RRR shortlisted for Oscars, Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban to Darshan's slipper incident

A happening week it was in the South film industry. As many big movies are gearing up for Pongal and Sankranthi, many major updates like songs and posters from Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Vijay's Varisu, and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. Nayanthara's horror film Connect was also released this week. Apart from these, RRR's Naatu Naatu was shortlisted for the Oscars to Mohanlal's title announcement of his next film. As we move on to next week, let's take out the top news from the South Indian film industry: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's film

The big and most awaited news of the day is here. The title of Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's dream project is Malaikottai Valiban. The superstar took to Twitter and shared the title poster of the film and made fans super excited. He wrote, "Presenting to you the title of my upcoming movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery - 'Malaikottai Valiban'".

Kaikala Satyanarayana's demise Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away on 23rd December at the age of 87. The celebrated actor and former parliamentarian Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad today after battling a brief illness. Several celebs attended the last rites.



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars Among 15 songs in Best Original Song Category, Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR made it to the list of Oscars. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the 'Original song' category.

Darshan's unfortunate incident

Kannada actor Darshan attended a promotional event for his forthcoming action entertainer Kranti in Vijayanagara's Hosapete, and a miscreant, reportedly Puneeth Rajkumar's fan from the crowd hurled a slipper at the actor. It happened when he was on stage in front of a statue of the late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. The entire Kannada industry has come together to stand by Darshan aka D'Boss for the unfortunate incident.



Kantara sends nominations for Oscars After impressing the audience from every corner with its gripping storyline and top-notch performance, the film is now eyeing the Oscars 2023. Yes, the Kantara producer has confirmed that they have sent the film for nominations. After RRR, Kantara is trying its chance at the biggest awards, The Academy Awards.



Mega Cousin's Christmas party The 'Mega' cousins, recently had a fun get-together as they were reportedly attending a family function in Hyderabad. Upasana Kamineni, the wife of Ram Charan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely group picture of the 'Mega' cousins which was clicked during their Secret Santa game session. In the picture, Ram Charan and Upasana are accompanied by Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, and many others.