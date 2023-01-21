South Newsmakers: RRR's Awards, SS Rajamouli, James Cameron meet to Hansika Motwani's wedding OTT streaming

This week was all about festive vibes. South celebs celebrated Pongala and Sankranthi with their family, as big movies Thunivu, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy won at the box office as festive hits. Nayanthara's family pic with her husband Vignesh Shivan and twins from Pongal celebrations took the internet by fire. Apart from this, like the last few weeks, RRR has made the right noise with prestigious awards and acclaim. Well, as we move on to the new week, let's take a look at the top newsmakers of the South. In case, you missed any happening news this week, we give you the full list here. Check out below:

RRR Critics Award RRR bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu. The 'RRR' team took to their Twitter account and shared a video of SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani's speech at the Critics Choice Award, which was held in Los Angeles. The ace filmmaker in his acceptance speech said, 'Jai Hind' and 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' as RRR made the entire country proud. He said, "To all the women in my life. My mother, Rajanandhini, thought school education was overrated and encouraged me to read comics and storybooks. She encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli, who became a motherly figure to me, always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife, Rama, is the costume designer for my films. But, more than that, she is the designer of my life. If she's not here, then I am not here today. To my daughters, their smile is enough to light my life. Finally, to my motherland, India. Mera Bharat Mahan, Jai Hind. Thank you.”

SS Rajamouli's epic meet with James Cameron SS Rajamouli now met the iconic Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron of Avatar: The Bay of Water fame. Taking to Twitter the Baahubali director shared pictures with James and mentioned that he liked RRR. He wrote on Twitter, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."



Mamata Mohandas diagnosed with Vitiligo Malayalam actress Mamata Mohandas revealed that she has been diagnosed with Vitiligo. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture to pen about her journey and also revealed her health update. She recently battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Pongal family pic Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared an adorable family pic from their Pongal celebrations. The pic shows Vignesh and Shivan holding their twin boys and posing with a beaming smiles. Sharing the pic on Instagram to wish fans, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Pongalooooo pongal. Wishing all the happiness in this world to you and all your loved ones !!! #WikkiNayan #Uyir #Ulagam #HappyPongal #happynewyear." This is the first Pongal of Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara as husband and wife and parents as well.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu back to work After taking a long sabbatical from work, Samantha has started shooting for her upcoming film, Citadel India, co-starring Varun Dhawan. According to our sources, it is a two-week long schedule and the makers are set to make an official announcement of Samantha being part of the Russo Brothers Indian spinoff of the fiction series, Citadel.