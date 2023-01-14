South Newsmakers: RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globes, Shaakuntalam trailer to Kantara, Rocketry for Oscars

It's been an exciting week in the South film industry. The seven days were full of updates and four big movies released in theaters, being the biggest clash of all time. While the week was buzzing about the releases of Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, big updates like Shaakuntalam trailer, Vijay Deverakonda next have been announced. Like every week, there were also a few controversies and rumours that topped the trends list. Well, as we move on to the next, take a look at the top newsmakers of the South.

Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up with the renowned filmmaker Gautam Tinnanuri, who is best known for the highly acclaimed film Jersey, for his next outing in Telugu cinema. He shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, ‘I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed.’ The poster also has a silhouette of a cop covered with a cloth on his face, and it hints that #VD12 will be a periodic cop drama.

RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Golden Globe Awards RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. Ram Charan and Jr NTR attended the Golden Globes Awards with their life partners Upasana and Lakshmi Pranathi. SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were also accompanied by their better halves.



Adivi Sesh's Goodachari 2 first look Adivi Sesh took to social media and shared the first look and pre-vision video of Goodchari 2, also known as G2. Sesh looks sleek and stylish in a formal outfit and is seen shooting with a gun while falling from the top of the building. While the Goodhachari was set in India, G2 is going to be international.



Samantha Rith Prabhu smashes trolls Samantha won the internet with her savage reply to a 'negative' post. A popular Twitter page shared a pic of Samantha from Shaakuntalam trailer launch saying the actress 'lost all her charm and glow' post her myositis diagnosis. However, Samantha, who is unfazed by all the negativity coming her way, retweeted the post with a caption that reads: "I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did... And here’s some love from me to add to your glow."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam trailer The trailer of Shaakuntalam is a visual treat. Samantha is introduced as the first abandoned child in human history and the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra, princess Shakuntala. The film is about Shakuntala’s fight for her love and the repercussions she has to face for the same. The much-hyped project will also mark the acting debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha, who will play Prince Bharat.



Keerthy Suresh's Revolver Rita first look Keerthy Suresh is teaming up with director K Chandru for her next, which is titled Revolver Rita. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handles and launched the first look. The film is is directed and written by K Chandru. The film is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Cinematography is by Dinesh Krishnan B and editing is by Praveen KL.