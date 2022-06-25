South Newsmakers: Samantha on Naga Chaitanya dating news, Balakrishna COVID-19 positive, Vikrant Rona trailer

The week it has been in the south film industry. From Godse, Virata Parvam to the Veetla Vishesham release, the box office cracked some good numbers and entertained audiences. The most trending news of the week that took the internet by storm was Naga Chaitanya dating rumours and Swati Satish canal surgery pics. With many new updates, the week was buzzing, so before we head to next week, let's go back and take a look at the top newsmakers of the week.

The teaser of Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam is out. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, the teaser looks beautiful and promises a heart-touching love story with Mrunal Thakur. Sita Ramam will release worldwide on August 5.

Nandamuri Balakrishna tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the actor has no symptoms and is doing well. This is the second time the actor has contracted the virus.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada and her actor-director husband Rahul Ravindran are blessed with twins – a girl, and a boy. However, fans also questioned her asking if she had twins through surrogacy, as she never posted photos of her baby bump.

Naga Chaitanya found love again after separation from Samantha. According to our source and an eyewitness, Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company.

Several fans blamed Samantha for spreading false reports regarding Naga Chaitanya. Taking to Twitter, the Yashoda actress reacted to the same, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Kannada actress Swati Sathish underwent root canal surgery and suffered a major physical setback of the right side of her face getting swollen, leaving her unrecognizable.

Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan mass entertainer, Chriru153 with director Bobby, will be out in the cinema halls on the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi 2023.

Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez's much-awaited trailer from Vikrant Rona is out in all languages. The video is a visual treat with great visuals, action, and thrilling elements.

Naga Chaitanya's next with Venkat Prabhu, which is tentatively titled NC22, went on floors with a formal pooja ceremony. The makers also announced Krithi Shetty roped in as the female lead along with Maestro Ilaiyaraaja as music composer.

On Thalapthy Vijay’s birthday, the makers of his next Varisu have released the first, second and third look from the film flaunting different avatars. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as female lead and is set for Pongal release.