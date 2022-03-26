South Newsmakers: Samantha unfollows Naga Chaitanya, Gayathri's road accident to Yash's KGF 2 Toofan song

The week it has been in the south film industry. From James to the RRR release, the box office cracked some good numbers and entertained audiences. The most shocking and biggest thing of the week that internet by storm was actress Gayathri's demise in a road accident. With many new updates, the week was buzzing, so before we head to next week, let's go back and take a look at the top newsmakers of the week.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR released on 25th March. The last two days were all about RRR, from calling it the pride of Indian cinema to hailing the actor's performances. Many celebs including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and others heaped praises on the movie as well.

Aishwaryaa & Dhanush

After announcing separation in January, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped Dhanush's name from her social media handles. She has now changed from Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha has now unfollowed her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram. However, Naga Chaitanya still follows Samantha on Instagram. The couple announced separation with a joint statement in October 2021.

Ramarao On Duty

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022. Helmed by debutant director Sarath Mandava, Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the female leads.

Ajith & Shalini

A PDA-filled pic of the couple has been going viral on Twitter. Call it a rarest and golden pic as it's not a daily thing to get a sneak peek into their romance tales. The photo shows Ajith hugging and kissing his wife Shalini on the cheek.

KGF: Chapter 2 Toofan song

The first lyrical song titled Toofan from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is finally out and it looks intense. With music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Shabbir Ahamad, Toofan song gives us a glimpse into Yash's character as 'Rocky Bhai in the film.

Gayathri

Actress Gayathri, who has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu, has passed away in a tragic car accident. According to reports, the actress' passed away on spot in a road accident while returning from a Holi party. Her friend was driving the car and their vehicle lost control and rammed a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Nani

Natural Star Nani will be seen in a never seen fierce avatar as Dharani in his upcoming flick Dasara, alongside National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.

