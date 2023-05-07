South Newsmakers: Singer Rakshita Suresh's car accident, Manobala's demise to updates on AK62, VD12 and SK21

It was another interesting week in the South Indian film industry with back-to-back big updates. The makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer announced the much-awaited release date of the film while Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's new film, tentatively called SK21 was launched by Kamal Haasan. The week started on an interesting note for Ajith fans as the makers of his next film, AK62 dropped a big update on his birthday.

In a piece of unfortunate news, South Cinema lost actor and director Manobala. The late actor had been going through a lot of health issues. His health began deteriorating a few weeks back and Manobala also underwent Angioplasty treatment for his heart disease.

Actor and director Manobala passed away



In a heartbreaking piece of news, veteran actor-director Manobala passed away on Wednesday, May 3. He was 69. According to media reports, Manobala was unwell and was going through liver-related problems since a very long time. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the first few celebs who offered condolences on Twitter with a heartfelt note that read, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manophala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Singer Rakshita Suresh of Ponniyin Selvan fame gets injured

Singer Rakshita Suresh met with a car accident on Sunday in Malaysia. Taking to Instagram, Little Star Singer winner Rakshita Suresh revealed what exactly happened and also confirmed that the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe. Her note read, "Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed infront of me during those 10 seconds of impact.. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive."

Rajinikanth's Jailer gets a release date



The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's 169th film, Jailer made the much-awaited announcement this week along with a teaser ft Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer is set to release worldwide on August 10th, during Independence Day week.

AK62 titled VidaaMuyarchi



On Ajith's birthday, May 1, the makers of his upcoming film confirmed AK62 is titled VidaaMuyarchi and will be helmed by Magiz Thirumeni. AK62 was first announced with Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Apparently, the producers were not happy about a few things in the script and so, Shivan walked out of the project. VidaaMuyarchi is said to be an action film backed by Lyca Productions. "Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi "EFFORTS NEVER FAIL" and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni," makers tweeted.

SK21 goes on floors



Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi's new film was launched by Kamal Haasan this week with a grand puja ceremony. Raaj Kamal Films International banner shared a video of the launch event and looks every bit exciting. Director Rajkumar Periasamy, music director GV Prakash can be seen in the video while Kamal Haasan snapped the clapboard for the first shot ft Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi.

VD12 launched



Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, tentatively called VD12 was launched this week in the presence of the film's director Gautam Tinnanuri and female lead Sreeleela. The shooting of the film will kickstart from June 2023. Anirudh is on board as a music composer.



