South Newsmakers: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise to Rakul Preet Singh’s alleged confession about Rhea

Well, the weekend is here are so are we with a round-up of all the important news articles from the South entertainment industry. This week, the news of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam shook the whole country. Especially since it came when fans were waiting to see him getting discharged, the news sent shockwaves across the country. The next important news was Rakul Preet Singh’s alleged confession about the drugs that were found at her residence. Scroll on to know about all the important news articles that happened in the South entertainment industry this week.

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday. The news was confirmed by his son and actor SP Charan. He addressed the press and revealed that his father breathed his last on Friday at MGM Hospital, Chennai. His son stated that the singer breathed his last at 1:00 pm. SPB was receiving treatment in the hospital for the past 50 days after testing positive for COVID 19 on August 5. On Thursday, the hospitalauthorities released a statement saying that SPB’s condition was extremely critical.

Rakul Preet Singh’s confession: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has allegedly confessed to the Narcotics Control Bureau to her drug chat with her friend Rhea Chakraborty who is in jail on drug charges. As per NCB source Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life. Rakul Preet and Rhea have been friends and were often spotted going to gyms and socializing together. It is likely that her name came up in Rhea's WhatsApp chat that is now with the NCB.

Prabhas and starrer gets Singeetam Srinivasa Rao onboard as a mentor: It is well known that Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have collaborated for Nag Ashwin’s next directorial. The makers recently announced the recent addition to the film's team. Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has joined Prabhas' 21st film as a mentor. On Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's birthday, the makers took to twitter and made a revelation about the same.

Bigg Boss Tamil’s launch date announced: The makers of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss revealed that the show’s fourth season will be launched on October 4 at 6pm. Sharing the news on Twitter, the makers shared a teaser video of Kamal Haasan, where he can be seen saying how he will treat everyone equally no matter how they behave. He can be seen saying that he will stand up against those who do unjust and pat at the back of those who have a good notion.

Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the film will get a theatrical release: While media reports and speculations were flooding online about the OTT release of Thalapathu Vijay’s upcoming film Master, the film’s director Lokesh Kanagara confirmed that they have no plans to release the film on OTT platforms. The film starrs Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies.

