South Newsmakers: Suriya's ET teaser, Mahesh Babu's Kalaavathi song to Vijay's Arabic Kuthu song from Beast

The week it has been in the South film industry. As many big movies like Valimai and Hey Sinamika are gearing up to release this month, the trailers were released. The industry also mourned the loss of singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu song from Beast and Mahesh Babu's song Kalaavathi song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata stood as top trends. As we jump on to the next week and look forward to what's next in store for us, here's a go through of the top news from the South Indian film industry: Sarkaru Vaari Paata The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the first single Kalaavathi as the Valentine’s Day special. Singer Sid Sriram, A Thaman and lyricist Ananta Sriram have already made this song melody of the year.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

The much-awaited teaser of Etharkkum Thunindhavan starring Suriya in the lead role is out and it looks every bit intriguing. Also starring Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has music by D.Imman and is slated to hit screens on March 10.

Naradan

Tovino Thomas starrer Naradan will be available in theatres worldwide from 3 March. The gripping story is written by Unni R and stars Anna Ben as female lead.

Pradeep

Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, also known as Kottayam Pradeep, passes away today, February 17 due to a heart attack. He was 61. Pradeep's last film will be Aarattu starring Mohanlal.

Hey Sinamika

The trailer of the much-awaited romantic-comedy film, Hey Sinamika is finally out. Featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, the trailer looks every bit intriguing. Hey Sinamika is scheduled to be released on 3rd March 2022.

Ghani

Varun Tej's sports film Ghani is all set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022, after his comedy film F3 is postponed to May. Makers of Ghani picked F3's release date as they postponed it to March 3.

Beast

The makers of Vijay's Beast have released the first song from the film titled, Arabic Kuthu. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan will be next seen in a biographical film titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan took social media and announced that the pan-Indian film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release worldwide in theatres on July 1, 2022. The film was earlier slated to release on April 1 but is postponed to July.