South Newsmakers: Taraka Ratna suffers cardiac arrest, RRR Oscars nominations to Sharwanand engaged

It was a busy week in the South film industry with many new updates. RRR, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani have made India proud with historic nominations at Oscars 2023 with Naatu Naatu song. Sad news of Jamuna demise and young actor Sudheer Varma left the industry in shock. Other than these, Sharwanand's engagement, Balakrishna and Akkineni controversy and others were on the top trends this week. Well, as we move on to next week, let's take a look at major headlines from the South this week. Read below:

Taraka Ratna suffers cardiac arrest Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the cousin of Jr NTR, nephew of Balakrishna, and grandson of NT Rama Rao, was hospitalised on Saturday after suffering cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a hospital in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh but later moved to a bigger one in Bengaluru. Now, Narayana Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, has released a health update where he is said to be in a critical stage.

Jamuna passes away Veteran actor and former parliamentarian J Jamuna passed away on Friday morning, January 27, at her residence in Hyderabad. She was suffering from an old-age-related illness. She was 86. Many celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Balakrishna among others took to social media to express their condolences on the death of the veteran actor.

Sharwanand engaged to Rakshita Sharwanand, who is one of the hottest bachelors in Tollywood, is all set to tie the knot soon. The actor got engaged on Thursday to Rakshita in a traditional ceremony attended by friends and family. The engagement ceremony took place in Hyderabad and many celebs like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari and others from the Telugu film industry attended. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a few adorable pics to introduce his fiance Rakshita. "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings."

Balakrishna and Akkineni controversy Balakrishna irked a controversy after he spoke disrespectfully towards veteran actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao at the success party of Veera Simha Reddy. The grandsons of ANR and actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni condemned Balakrishna's words and issued a statement. Balakrishna reacted to the controversy and said his words have been taken out of context.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 winner The most popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 hosted by Kamal Haasan, came to an end. Azeem became the winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6. He lifted the trophy after competing against Vikraman and Shivin in the finals. Azeem also took home a huge sum of money along with a brand-new car.



RRR's Naatu Naatu nominated for Oscars RRR has finally made it to the Oscars 2023 nominations list. The Naatu Naatu song, which made everyone go gaga, has got nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani.



Sudheer Varma dies by suicide Sudheer Varma, who is an aspiring actor in the Telugu film industry, passed away on Monday. According to reports, he died by suicide at his residence in Vizag due to unknown reasons. It is reportedly said that he was going through a hard phase in his life. The news of young and aspiring actor Sudheer Varma's death by suicide came up as a shocker to the industry.

