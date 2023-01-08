South Newsmakers: Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce, Varisu VS Thunivu to Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship

It has been another big week in South Indian Film industry like any other. From divorce rumours about Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to the release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam, a lot went down this week. Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Varisu trailers were unveiled this week and their Kollywood fans can't wait to see what's in store. For the unversed, these two Kollywood biggies are sharing the same release date after a long gap of around 9 years. Besides these, Vijay Deverakonda's shirtless New Year's photo went viral on social media. At the same time, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a picture of her soaking in the sun as she wished her fans ' a Happy 2023'. The two pictures lefts their fans wondering whether they both were vacationing together.

Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha divorce

Reports about Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha heading for divorce after 23 years of marriage has taken social media by storm. It is being said that all is not well between one of the most loved Kollywood couples. The separation rumours went viral due to Vijay's wife Sangeetha's absence at Varisu's music launch and Atlee's wife Priya's baby shower. However, Pinkvilla has learned that Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha are together and the reports are nothing but mere rumours.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma relationship



An alleged video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma kissing each other at a New Year's Eve party in Goa went viral on social media. Since then, they have been grabbing all the attention. While they have maintained silence over their relationship, we heard they are much in love and inseparable from the time they met each other on the sets of Lust Stories 2.



Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, both the films are set to release on January 11. Thunivu trailer was released this week and it has set high expectations among moviegoers. On the other hand, the makers of the Vijay starrer announced the release date as January 11 on the same day. Now it remains to see who wins the Pongal box office battle. Also Read| Varisu to Thunivu: 10 South movies to look forward to in 2023

Ajith-Shalini vacation photos



Ahead of Thunivu's release, Ajith Kumar is spending enough time with his wife Shalini and kids in a foreign location. A few photos from their vacation surfaced on social media but it was Ajith's daughter Anoushka who stole the limelight with her gorgeous transformation.



Shaakuntalam release date



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited film Shaakuntalam will release in theatres on February 17, 2023. The makers also unveiled a new romantic poster featuring Samantha and Dev Mohan. "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th, 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D," Samantha tweeted.



SS Rajamouli bags Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle

