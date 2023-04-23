South Newsmakers This Week: Controversial remark on Samantha’s career to Trisha, Jayam Ravi lose Twitter ticks

And ​​it is that time of the week again when we give you a roundup of all the celebrities who hit the headlines in the Southern Cinema. From the latest updates, Bollywood actor Sai Ali Khan has joined Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor’s film. On the other hand, Samantha who was in London for the Global Premiere of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Citadel is back home and has taken a cryptic dig at a Telugu producer who said her career is ‘over’.

Scroll down to see the biggest news of South Indian Cinema from this week.

Samantha, Varun Dhawan attend the Global Premiere of Citadel



Samantha along with co-star Varun Dhawan and directors Raj & DK attended the Global Premiere of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Citadel in London. While Sam’s outfit and jewellery worth crores managed to turn enough heads, post the screening, Sam penned a long note sharing her experience of meeting Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Russo Brothers, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel. "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe," the Shaakuntalam actress wrote on Instagram.

Producer’s controversial remark on Samantha’s career; Actress gives it back



Producer Chittibabu recently made some unpleasant statements about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career. According to media reports, he said Samantha’s career as “star heroine" has ended after Shaakuntalam and that she uses sentiments and sympathy to promote her films. The Yashoda actress gave a slipper-shot reply to the producer by sharing a screenshot of what she Googled- 'how do people have hair growing from ears'. The answer to the question was because of “increased testosterone.” She shared the Google search screenshot of the same on her Instagram story and wrote, "#IYKYK". Sam took a dig at the Telugu producer in a hilarious way possible.

Maveeran gets a release date



Sivakarthikeyan confirmed the release date of his much-awaited Tamil film with Maveeran BTS video. Sivakarthikeyan shared the behind-the-scenes video on social media and wrote, “ My dear brothers and sisters, see u in theatres #MaaveeranFromAugust11th” Directed by “Mandela” fame Madonne Ashwin, the film is bankrolled by Arun Viswa under the banner of Shanthi Talkies and is touted to be an action drama. A film that is designed as a political commentary as indicated in the teaser.

Trisha, Jayam Ravi lost Twitter ticks; Here’s why



For the promotions of their upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Trisha and Jayam Ravi decided to change their Twitter names to the characters they are playing in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. Unfortunately, they lost their Twitter Blue ticks due to the same reason. Interacting with the media in Delhi, Trisha said: "I don't know how it happened. We were supposed to change our names according to our characters and that is what Ravi and I did. Now, I don't know how we lost the blue tick. Maybe some technical glitch. Our team is working on get it back."

NTR30 BIG Update



The makers of Jr NTR’s next shared a big update this week. After Adipurush, Bollywood’s nawab Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the antagonist in Koratala Siva's directorial. A few photos of Saif chit-chatting with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva have surfaced on social media. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the female lead opposite Jr NTR, joined the team in the film’s first schedule in Hyderabad.



