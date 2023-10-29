South Newsmakers This Week: From celebs attending Varun Tej's wedding to Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam reunion

We are here yet again with our weekly post, ‘South Newsmakers of The Week’. This week, South Indian cinema was filled with eventful, exciting news and updates regarding your favourite stars. From the epic reunion of some big stars and creators to the wedding bells of a trendy couple, everything happened here in the last week.

The week witnessed some exciting news in the South Indian film community, with the makers of Thalapathy 68 launching their pooja video and confirming the cast and crew of the film to Jr NTR returning for the second schedule of Devara, movies were ecstatic.

Moreover, we also saw the quirky trailer for Karthi’s 25th film Japan and the heartwarming exchange of love messages between Siddharth and his partner Aditi Rao Hydari.

Overall, it was a wonderful week with a lot of buzz and let’s see some of them in detail as we wait for exciting news in the upcoming weeks.

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam once again

After the success of the 1987 cult classic film Nayakan, legendary filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are rejoining once again after such a long gap. The film which is set to drop its first teaser on November 7th commemorating Kamal Haasan’s 69th birthday, will mark the special occasion of this reunion. The film’s team had earlier released a special video in regard to showcasing the essential crew of the film, along with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Amala Paul gets engaged to Jagat Desai

As a surprise to everyone, actress Amala Paul who was last seen in the film Bholaa doing an extended cameo got engaged to her friend Jagat Desai. The two apparently had been dating for some time and surprisingly enough during a meal date he proposed to her. The union of these two has created a lot of buzz with showers of love for the happy couple.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reunites

Taking about reunions, for the TJ Gnanavel-directed film Thalaivar 170 Superstar Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have reunited for the film 33 years after their previous collaboration. The film which began its shoot in Mumbai for a schedule a week ago just recently wrapped it up and the makers dropped a heartwarming picture of both the idols of Indian cinema.

Celebs off to Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Last but certainly not least, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding is set to take place on November 1st with even the pre-wedding event with a cocktail party set to begin tomorrow, October 30th. The wedding which is going to be the biggest event of the year in the Telugu film has already a lot of well-known names attending it.

Advertisement

Making the wedding an exclusive event, the happy couple are only inviting their close families and friends to this wedding. Actors like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin and many more have already left for or arrived at the destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

This extravagant wedding will also be followed by a reception on November 5th, so that many more people can come together and partake in the happy occasion.

ALSO READ: South Newsmakers This Week: Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi pre-wedding party, Vijay’s Leo trailer to Jr NTR’s Devara