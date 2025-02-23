South Newsmakers this week: From Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film shooting to Sivakarthikeyan-led Madharasi

The past week has undoubtedly been quite eventful for all the South Indian film industries, with several surprising film announcements to some highly anticipated films going on floors. Let’s have a look!

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's film goes on floors

The collaboration between Jr. NTR and KGF director Prashanth Neel has been among the most anticipated projects for quite some time now. The tentatively titled NTRNEEL finally began filming on February 20th. The makers took to their social media to share a photo from the film’s set, which showed Prashanth Neel directing a large crowd, who seemed to be witnessing the aftereffects of a fight.

2. Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murugadoss film title revealed

Last year, it was revealed that after his film with Sudha Kongara, Sivakarthikeyan would collaborate with veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss on his next project, tentatively titled SKxARM. On February 17th, coinciding with the Amaran actor’s 40th birthday, the film’s makers revealed its official title as Madharasi. The makers also revealed the film’s title teaser, which suggests that the film is set to be an all-out action entertainer.

3. Mohanlal to reunite with Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 3

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have gone on to become an iconic duo in the Malayalam film industry. The duo, who first collaborated on the film Drishyam in 2013, has worked together on four films so far, all of which have garnered positive responses from the audience. Mohanlal, who already has a stellar lineup of films, revealed via social media this week that the third part of the Drishyam franchise has been greenlit. He revealed that Antony Perumbavoor will fund the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

4. Vijay Deverakonda meets Allu Sneha Reddy at Maha Kumbh

Vijay Deverakonda visited Prayagraj earlier this week, along with his mother, to take a holy dip at the Sangam at the Maha Kumbh. The actor also shared pictures from his spiritual getaway on his social media. However, the photo that caught the attention of netizens was a photo shared by the actor, where he, along with his family, was seen standing next to Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun’s wife.

5. Ajith Kumar meets with a second car crash in a month

Ajith Kumar’s passion for racing is well-known by his fans. The actor tries to manage a balance between his professional career and passion. Currently, the actor is in Spain, taking part in a racing event. However, his manager took to social media to reveal that the actor had met with an accident, where his car toppled twice due to no fault of his own.

This is the VidaaMuyarchi actor’s second crash in a month, as he had had a similar experience while racing in Portugal earlier this year.