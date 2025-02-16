South Newsmakers this week: From Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom announcement to Ram Charan unfollowing Allu Arjun

The past week has been quite eventful for the South Indian film industry. Below we've covered everything—from supposed feuds between star actors to account hacks and fitness transformations.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Ajith’s insane viral transformation

In the last few years, Ajith has found an incredible balance between his personal and professional life. The actor has recently embraced his passion for racing with full enthusiasm and has now entered a new fitness freak phase.

In a recent post shared by one of Ajith Kumar’s fan pages, the Vidaamuyarchi actor could be seen posing with a sports cycle, flaunting his well-shaped physique. Fans and netizens were left in awe of the actor’s insane fitness, even at his age.

2. Ram Charan unfollows cousin Allu Arjun on social media

At a recent event, Allu Arjun’s father and film producer, Allu Arvind, seemingly took a dig at the box office collections of Game Changer.

A few days later, people quickly noticed that Ram Charan had unfollowed Allu Arjun on Instagram. The Pushpa actor, of course, only follows his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, on the popular social media platform.

3. Vijay Deverakonda’s next VD12 titled Kingdom

This week, catching everyone by pleasant surprise was the title reveal and video announcement of Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12. The film, titled Kingdom, showcased Vijay in a bloody avatar, promising carnage, bloodshed, and an intense performance from The Vijay Deverakonda.

Advertisement

4. Trisha Krishnan’s X account getting hacked

In an unfortunate event on February 11th, actress Trisha Krishnan’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked. The hackers used her platform to promote a cryptocurrency scam under her name.

Following the tweet, Trisha immediately took to Instagram to alert her followers about the incident. The tweet was later deleted, and her account has now returned to normal.

5. Ed Sheeran surprises Bengaluru with Chuttamalle rendition

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen that Ed Sheeran recently toured India. During one of his concerts in Bengaluru, the singer surprised the crowd by singing the chartbuster Chuttamalle along with Shilpa Rao.

6. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s adorable 20th anniversary post

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar once again proved why they are one of the cutest couples on the Internet.

On the occasion of their 20th anniversary, Mahesh shared a heartwarming picture with the caption, “You, me and 20 beautiful years… To forever with you NSG (heart emoji)”.