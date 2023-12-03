South Newsmakers This Week: Kantara first look, Dhruva Natchathiram delayed to Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire trailer

It was another exciting week in South Indian Cinema with great news and updates. Firstly, the much-awaited first look of Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 was released this week in Mangalore. The first look teaser video has garnered much attention and serves nothing but pure goosebumps moments.

In other news, the release of the Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram, which stars Vikram in the lead role, has been delayed again. Another big highlight of the week was the much-awaited trailer of Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1, which was released on December 1. Besides these few updates, social media witnessed photos and videos of Tollywood celebs turning up at various polling booths early in the morning to cast their votes in the Telangana assembly elections 2023.

Kantara first look



The first look teaser of Rishab Shetty's Kantara A Legend Chapter-1 was released this week and I promise, audiences will find themselves on the edge of their seats. From BGM to visuals, Rishab Shetty introduces us to a world of mystery, where every frame tells a tale waiting to unfold. The music and background score is by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and the film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.

Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire trailer

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has indeed come as an absolute action-packed treat to the audience. The trailer has everything- action, rage, and thrill. Also starring Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu, Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and backed by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram

Gautham Menon and Chiyaan Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram was set to release on November 24 but has been delayed again. The film was initially set to release in 2019 and has been repeatedly postponed due to various reasons including a few legal troubles. Gautham Menon also shared a statement expressing his disappointment. Moviegoers are eagerly waiting for the film's release and hoping to see it soon.

Tollywood celebs vote in Telangana assembly elections 2023



From Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan to Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi, Tollywood celebs turned up at polling booths to cast their votes in the Telangana assembly elections 2023. Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya are among the other few names who were clicked at polling booths.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's alleged affair hits headlines again



Earlier this week, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda turned enough heads by wearing the same hoodie. Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in Hyderabad wearing the same hoodie while he was on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections 2023. On the other hand, Rashmika was spotted wearing the same hoodie on the same day at Mumbai airport. The couple has been dropping a lot of hints about their rumored relationship.

