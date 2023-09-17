South Newsmakers This Week: Naga Chaitanya's second marriage rumors to Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian's wedding

The South Indian cinema made headlines this week with several top stories. From the release of the highly-anticipated movie Mark Anthony to the latest controversies, the industry has been a hot topic of discussion. One of the top news from South Indian cinema this week includes the release date of Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2.

Check out South Newsmakers Of The Week:

1. AR Rahman Chennai Concert Controversy

AR Rahman's recent concert, Marakkuma Nenjam, generated widespread attention across the Internet. However, unfortunately, the event took an unexpected turn and left audiences dissatisfied. Numerous music enthusiasts who attended the concert expressed their disappointment with the renowned Oscar-winning music composer and event management company. Social media platforms became a platform for disgruntled attendees to voice their negative experiences, which ranged from overcrowding to allegations of extortion and bad audio quality. A stampede occurred too, leading to unfortunate incidents.

Reacting to the entire situation, AR Rahman responded saying, "Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap."

ACTC events too took to twitter and posted their comment on X (formerly Twitter): “Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn’t attend on overcrowding, our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility. We are with you #MarakkkumaNenjam."

2. Naga Chaitanya is NOT getting married again

Speculative news about Naga Chaitanya's potential second marriage had been making headlines and creating a buzz on social media. Reports indicate that Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, supports and is involved in the planning of his son's remarriage. However, the news is NOT true! A source close to the actor exclusively confirmed to Pinkvilla that news about the actor's second marriage is just a mere rumor and lacks any factual basis.

3. Pushpa 2 Release Date

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit the theatres on 15th August 2024, Mythri Movie Makers, the production house confirmed the news on social media. The makers also released a poster alongside the release date announcement that looks every bit intriguing.

4. Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are married

Tamil actor Ashok Selvan took to social media and shared his first photos with wife Keerthi Pandian from their wedding. They got married in Tirunelveli on September 13. Sharing photos on Twitter, Ashok wrote in Tamil, "Like red water My heart is mixed with love."

5. Thalaivar 171

Rajinikanth has joined hands with Leo director Lokesh Kangaraj for his next, tentatively called, Thalaivar 171. Sun Pictures made an official announcement regarding the same.

