South Newsmakers this week: Pawan Kalyan’s massive win at Polls, demise of Ramoji Rao to Kalki 2898 trailer release date

The week was most definitely very happening, where we witnessed the historic win of our very own Pawan Kalyan in the 2024 Assembly Elections. Talking about the top South Newsmakers of the week, how can we forget the adorable addition to Sivakarthikeyan’s family?

This week, we also saw the unfortunate demise of Media Baron Ramoji Rao, who left the film fraternity mourning. If you have missed any of these updates, don’t worry. We have got you covered.

Top South Newsmakers Of The Week

1. Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy welcomed their third child

The week kick-started with great news of actor Sivakarthikeyan embracing fatherhood for the third time. The power couple welcomed a baby boy on June 2. Shivakarthikeyan announced the same on social media with a heartwarming note.

He wrote, ''Dear all, Our hearts are overflowing with joy as we welcome our baby boy born on June 2nd Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We need all your love, support and blessings, as always -Gugan, Aaradhana, Aarthy & Sivakarthikeyan (sic)."

2. Pawan Kalyan’s historic win at Assembly Polls

In what can be called a great win, Pawan Kalyan scripted history by emerging victorious in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls with 70,354 votes on June 4. With that, the Thammudu actor became the new MLA of Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

Soon after his win, social media was flooded with warm wishes from renowned faces for the actor-turned-politician. A video clip showing Pawan Kalyan’s welcome at Chiranjeevi’s residence had also gone viral.

3. Demise of Ramoji Rao

Trigger Warning: This part contains mention of death.

The founder of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away today( June 8, 2024). The prominent face of Indian cinema succumbed to death at 87, leaving behind a legacy none would forget.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 5, where Rao was undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and breathlessness. He was later put on ventilation support after his surgery, but his condition deteriorated.

Renowned celebrities from the fraternity, including Jr NTR, Manoj Manchu, and others, expressed their heartfelt condolences for the legend.

4. Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyabhama released

Kajal Aggarwal starrer Satyamabhama hit the theatres on Friday (June 7). The crime thriller has so far received a good response from the audience and film critics. Moviegoers have been gushing about the story, screenplay, and especially the power-packed action sequences.

Kajal’s performance as a cop has received immense love. Her performance was even compared to Anushka Shetty in Arundhati and Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati.

5. Kalki 2898 AD makers announce the trailer release date

After creating much anticipation among fans, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD revealed the trailer release date on June 5. Sharing a new poster from the upcoming sci-fi thriller, the makers wrote, “A New World Awaits! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th.”

In the poster, Prabhas is standing on a sand mountain and seems to be immersed in deep thought. The poster also mentioned, “Everything is about to change.”

