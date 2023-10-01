South Newsmakers This Week: Prabhas' Salaar gets new release date to Vishal Krishna’s allegations against CBFC

We are back with our weekly post, 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. This week in South Cinema was filled with exciting news and updates. One of the biggest updates was the new release date of Prabhas starrer Salaar. On the other hand, Vijay fans are pretty much disappointed as makers had to cancel the pre-release event of Leo, which was set to be held in Chennai on September 30th.

In other news, Kollywood actor Vishal took to social media and shared a video of himself claiming that the CBFC asked for Rs 6.5 lakh to certify the Hindi version of his newly released Tamil film, Mark Antony.

Another highlight of the week was Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, the Malayalam survival drama featuring Tovino Thomas, which has been declared as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024.

Overall, it was an eventful week for South cinema and fans are eagerly waiting for more exciting news and releases in the coming week.

2018 is India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

One of the biggest and most exciting news of the week was Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018, the Malayalam survival drama, has been declared as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024. Featuring Tovino Thomas as the lead role, 2018 was based on the Kerala floods.

Leo audio launch CANCELLED



Thalapathy Vijay fans were disappointed after the makers of his upcoming film, Leo, released a statement confirming that the audio launch of the film has been cancelled. The audio launch event for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was set to be held at the Nehru indoor stadium in Chennai. "Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons," read the official statement of Leo makers.

Salaar NEW release date



'Salaar' starring Prabhas is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dunki' at the box office. Both the film, Salaar and Dunki are scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 22 December 2023. 'Salaar' is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is best known for his work on the 'KGF' franchise. The film also stars Shruti Haasan in a lead role and is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer. Dunki, on the other hand, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Vishal CBFC controversy



Actor and director Vishal Krishna has been in the news recently for his fight against corruption in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Vishal took to social media and alleged that the CBFC Mumbai office demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakh for the Hindi censor rights of his recently released film Mark Antony. In response, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a stating, 'strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved.' Further, Vishal thanked PM Modi, Maharashtra CM, and MIB for taking necessary action in the censor board corruption row.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Breaking KGF 3 update: Yash starrer to release in 2025; Prashanth Neel to take it on floors in 2024

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas on 2018's official entry to Oscars 2024: 'This was not an easy movie to...'