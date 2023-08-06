South Newsmakers This Week: Samantha reacts to rumors of taking Rs 25 crore from a superstar to Jailer trailer

It was another interesting week in the South Indian Film industry. The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth's Jailer has set high expectations among moviegoers. In another news, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and denied rumors of taking Rs 25 crore from a superstar for her myositis treatment. Scroll down to see the biggest news that went down this week in South Indian cinema.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception:

Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed Varun and Lavanya will be hosting a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad for their industry friends after tying the knot in Italy. The wedding reception, to be hosted by the Konidela family will be attended by many biggies of the industry, and from political and business circles. For the unversed, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony on June 10.

Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare sets a record:

Kannada film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is touted to be the next big hit from the state. After Kantara, this film has been well-received and was rated higher than both Barbie and Oppenheimer on BookMyShow. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is the directorial debut of Nithin Krishnamurthy and has been presented by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Pictures banner.

R Madhavan's son Vedaant's viral video:

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan's video of learning to drive a Porsche went viral on social media. Video shared by Dubai-based driving school Galadari Motor Driving Centre shows Vedaant sitting inside a white Porsche as he learns how to drive with the instructor. "I just passed my theory exam, and now I am with my amazing instructor to learn how to drive. I am driving this amazing Porsche, and I can't wait to get my (driving) licence," he said in the video. However, the Internet had the funniest reactions "so you are saying that you are learning to drive in a PORSCHE. Am I the only one who learned to drive in a Maruti 800 or Alto?" The other comment read, "Maruti 800 left the chat... and "His voice: Young Maddy." In other news, Vedaant Madhavan lifted the Indian national flag at the Commonwealth Youth Games and his father, R Madhavan is super happy and proud. The young star kid has also participated in the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Actor Mohan, known for roles in Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal passes away:

Actor Mohan passed away on August 2, 2023. He was 60. His most notable works include films like Naan Kadavul and Apoorva Sagodharargal. He played friends to Kamal Haasan's character, Appu in Apoorva Sagodharargal.

Advertisement

Jailer Trailer:

The much-awaited trailer of Jailer was released this week and it has set high expectations among moviegoers. Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial introduces us to Muthuvel Pandian, Rajinikanth’s character in the film. With dark humor to the star cast, the trailer shows Nelson’s ability to pull off a star vehicle.

Samantha reacts to taking Rs 25 crore from a Telugu superstar for her Myositis treatment:

Addressing the rumors about taking money from a Telugu superstar for her Myositis treatment, Samantha wrote, "25 crores to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

ALSO READ: Jailer: Dispute between Rajinikanth and Dhyan Sreenivasan’s films intensifies due to THIS reason

ALSO READ: Ramya Nambeesan Interview: I'm so glad that I'm coming back to the Telugu industry with a powerful role

ALSO READ: South Movies releasing in August 2023: Jailer, King of Kotha to Bhola Shankar; Check out the full list