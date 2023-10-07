South Newsmakers This Week: Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi pre-wedding party, Vijay’s Leo trailer to Jr NTR’s Devara

We are back again with our weekly post, ‘South Newsmakers of The Week’. This week, South Indian cinema was nothing short of eventful, filled with exciting news and updates. One of the biggest updates was the trailer launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s much anticipated film Leo. Apart from that, KGF director Prashanth Neel also announced that his next film would be with Jr. NTR.

Additionally, the trailer of the much awaited Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao also dropped. Another major highlight of the week was that helmer Koratala Siva announced that his upcoming pan-Indian epic Devara, which has Jr. NTR in the lead will be released in two parts.

There were also major updates related to Rajinikanth’s upcoming project with TJ Gnanavel, with the shoot starting in Kerala. But it was not all related to films, with Megastar Chiranjeevi hosting a pre-wedding party for nephew Varun Tej and fiancee Lavanya Tripathi.

Overall, it was quite a lively week for South cinema, and fans are even more excited for more updates in the coming week.

Tiger Nageswara Rao trailer drops

One of the biggest news of the week was that the trailer for the Ravi Teja starrer, Tiger Nageswara Rao, was released on 3rd October. The film also features Nupur Sanon in her film debut, as well as Anupam Kher, who is making his Telugu film debut. The film also marks the comeback of Renu Desai, who will be portraying Hemalatha Lavanam in the film. The film is helmed by Vamsee, and is set for release on October 20th.

Prashanth Neel to collaborate with Jr. NTR for his next

Prashanth Neel is one of the most celebrated South Indian directors at the moment. With his upcoming film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, all set for release on December 22nd, the KGF helmer announced that for his next project he would be collaborating with Jr. NTR. The RRR actor is currently filming for his upcoming project, Devara.

Koratala Siva announces Devara will release in two parts

Speaking of Devara, the helmer Koratala Siva took to social media to announce that the Pan-Indian epic will be released in two parts. He revealed that the makers resorted to such a decision because as they were filming, they realized how each character had their own gravity, and needed a lot more time to be explored and established.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo trailer drops

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The makers had earlier announced that the audio launch for the event was canceled, which had left the fans disappointed. But this week, the makers not only released the trailer, they also released the first look poster for Trisha’s character in the film.

Rajinikanth-TJ Gnanavel filming begins in Thiruvananthapuram

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Rajinikanth’s next film, Thalaivar 170, with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The makers of the film announced the names of the cast and crew via social media, this week. The film features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and many more. They also announced that the filming has begun in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chiranjeevi hosts a pre-wedding party for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the lovebirds in town. With their wedding date approaching, Megastar Chiranjeevi organized a pre-wedding party for his nephew and fiancee Lavanya Tripathi. It was an intimate event with just close friends and family involved.

