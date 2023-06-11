South Newsmakers This Week: Varun Tej-Lavanya's engagement, Sharwanand's wedding to Samantha's viral pub video

It was one of the most happening weeks in the South Indian film industry. We got to witness some entertaining content this week as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate affair. On the other hand, some interesting inside party videos of Yash and Darshan from Abishek Ambareesh's wedding with Aviva Bidapa went viral on social media.

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Tamil actor and director Saran Raj, who worked under Vetrimaaran, passed away in a car accident. Reportedly, he suffered grievous injuries and passed away at the accident spot.

Here's a look at what happened this week in the South Indian Cinema:

Samantha and Varun Dhawan dance to Oo Antava

Samantha and Varun Dhawan's video of dancing to Pushpa's Oo Antava at a club in Serbia has surfaced on social media. The video sees the makers of Citadel having a good time post the shoot. One can notice in the video, Sam looks stunning as ever in a leather co-ord set while VD can be seen a level up enjoying the most-happening song as he flaunts his cool moves.

Kollam Sudhi is no more



Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi passed away in a car accident on Monday. He was travelling with another mimicry artist Mahesh Kunjumon and actor Bineesh Bastin. According to media reports, their car met with an accident with a van on National Highway 66 at Kaipamangalam. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, Kollam Sudhi succumbed to his injuries, while Mahesh Kunjumon is said to be out of danger after a long 9-hour surgery.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement



Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9 in the presence of their family members. After keeping their relationship a secret for years, the Mister co-stars have finally made it official. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and other family members attended Varun Tej's engagement.

Abishek Ambareesh's wedding with Aviva Bidapa



Later actor Ambareesh and Sumalatha's son, Abishek tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Aviva Bidapa in a grand wedding on June 5. Superstar Rajinikanth, Yash, Darshan, Chiranjeevi and many others were clicked at Abishek Ambareesh's wedding. Aviva is a well-known model and fashion designer.

Sharwanand's wedding reception



Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with his fiance Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur followed by a grand reception hosted in Hyderabad. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and many other celebs graced the wedding reception of the couple on June 9. RC took to social media and sent best wishes to his childhood friend Shawanand on his wedding with Rakshita. The actor sent joy and happiness to the newlyweds as he wrote on Instagram, "Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life!May it be filled with joy and happiness," read his Instagram post.

Nayanthara's unseen photos with her twins Uyir and Ulag



On their first wedding anniversary, Vignesh Shivan shared a few unseen photos of Nayanthara with their twin sons- Uyir and Ulag. "1 year filled with a lotta moments ! Lotta Ups and downs Unexpected setbacks ! Testing times !," wrote Vignesh in a long note as he wished his wife Nayanthara on their special day.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan to join hands after 32 years



After 32 years, India's two biggest veteran superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth will come together to share screen space in TJ Gnanavel's (Jai Bhim Fame) next biggie to be backed by Lyca Productions.



