South Newsmakers This Week: Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter's death to Samantha unarchiving pic with Naga Chaitanya

We are back with our weekly 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. And yet again, our spotlight shines on this week's noteworthy news pieces that have had fans and, the Internet buzzing. From the tragic demise of Vijay Antony's beloved daughter to Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchiving wedding photo with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, and Trisha Krishnan's response to swirling marriage rumors, here's a comprehensive roundup of what happened in the Southern cinema this week.

Scroll below to read more:

Vijay Antony's daughter allegedly died by suicide:

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide. Vijay Antony, the versatile actor, composer and music director, was struck by an immense tragedy this week with the demise of his 16-year-old daughter, Meera. According to media reports, Meera was one of Vijay Antony and wife Fathima's two daughters and was in Class 12 student in Chennai. She was reportedly battling stress. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), Vijay Antony released an emotional statement.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchives a photo with Naga Chaitanya:

In a shocking turn of events, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently unarchived’ a photo with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram amid rumors of his second marriage. The post in question from December 2017 had Samantha and Naga Chaitanya looking gorgeous together at their white wedding. The caption of the photo read, "Happy birthday my everything I don’t wish, I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay."

Sai Pallavi reacts to her viral marriage photo:

Rumors about Sai Pallavi's secret marriage to Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy went viral after a cropped image from the pooja ceremony surfaced on social media. Sai Pallavi wrote on her X (formerly Twitter): "Honestly, I don’t care for Rumors, but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile." Sai Pallavi's film with Sivakarthikeyan is tentatively titled SK21 and is helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.

SS Rajamouli announces new film:

This week, SS Rajamouli made a big announcement that he will present Made In India, which will be directed by Nitin Kakkar. Sharing the announcement teaser on Instagram, the RRR director wrote, "When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it..:)."

Trisha slams marriage rumors:

A few reports claimed that Trisha will be marrying a producer from Malayalam cinema. The Leo actress rubbished the news with a tweet that read, "DEAR “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM”, “KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMORING” CHEERS'."

ALSO READ: Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela and Lord Ganesha receive grand welcome at Chiranjeevi's home

ALSO READ: Kushi OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer