South Newsmakers: Tollywood biggies at a party, Thalapathy Vijay's Master & Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil's Paattu

We are back with our weekly edition of 'South Newsmakers Of The Week'. The week witnessed one of the biggest and rare events where South stars like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others were seen partying together in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati treated his fans with Viraata Parvam teaser on the occasion of his birthday. This week kept us occupied with some great news from the South entertainment world. Here's a look at the top news of the week as we look forward to a new one.

1. Tollywood party: Ram Charan and Prabhas along with other Tollywood biggies were seen at producer Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash. Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and many others graced star-studded birthday party.

2. Viraata Parvam teaser: The first glimpse of Rana Daggubati's Viraata Parvam was unveiled on the actor's birthday. Releasing the first teaser, the makers wrote, "Presenting @RanaDaggubati as the fiery Comrade 'Ravanna'." The film also stars Priyamani and Sai Pallavi in important roles.

3. Vijay's Master tops 2020 Twitter movie chart: Thalapathy Vijay's Master has set a new record ahead of its release. The film has grabbed first sport on Twitter's top 2020 movie charts. Other South films that are in the top 10 list are Vakeel Saab, Valimai, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Soorarai Pottru, RRR, Pushpa, Sarileru Neekevvaru, KGF Chapter 2 and Darbar.

4. Kajal Aggarwal joins Chiranjeevi on Acharya sets: Post her wedding, Kajal has finally resumed work and was accompanied by her husband Gautam on the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya in Hyderabad. Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva and is touted to be a commercial drama. Take a look at the photos below:

5. VJ Chitra’s Demise: In what has come as a shocking piece of news to the fans of VJ Chitra, Chennai Police have arrested her husband Hemanth for abetting suicide and he was produced at the Poonamalle High Court. After being interrogated for six days, Hemanth is now booked under Section 306 of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

6. Lucifer Telugu Remake: Chiranjeevi's film will be helmed by Mohan Raja, and the shooting will kickstart post Sankranti 2021. Director Mohan Raja is overwhelmed on teaming up with megastar Chiranjeevi. He tweeted, "With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself."

7. Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu: Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara will share the screenspace in Alphonse Puthren’s film titled, Paattu. Sharing the news on Facebook, Alphonse Puthren wrote, "Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film ‘Paattu’. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon."

