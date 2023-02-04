South Newsmakers: Vani Jayaram's demise, Thalapathy 67 updates to Janhvi Kapoor's South debut rumours

Another day in the South film industry. A lot took place this week. From the celebs' papped pics, and birthday updates to movie announcements, things happened. Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Thalapathy 67 became the biggest trend of the week with back-to-back updates. The demise of two legends K Vishwanath and Vani Jayaram sent shockwaves to the South film industry. Nani's Dasara teaser, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Citadel and others made it to the top list of the South Newsmakers we move on to the next day, let's take a look at all the major headlines that took place today in the South film industry.

Vani Jayaram passes away Vani Jayaram is a legendary playback singer in the South film industry. The National Award Winning and Padma Bhushan singer passed away on Saturday, at the age of 78 years. She took her last breath at her residence on Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai due to age-related issues.



Thalapathy 67 updates Vijay and Lokesh Kangaraj's Thalapathy 67 is the most awaited upcoming project of the Tamil film industry. The title, promo video, and release date are out. Thalapathy 67 is titled Leo- Bloody Sweet. Leo will release worldwide on 19 October 2023. The film was launched, followed by the announcement. Trisha Krishan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon and others are part of cast

King Of Kotha Dulquer Salmaan's next titled King Of Kotha is one of the most anticipated movies in the South film industry. The makers took to Twitter and shared a fierce second look at Dulquer Salmaan from King Of Kotha. The much-awaited project is helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor's South debut rumours It was reported that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in to play the female lead in the Tamil film Paiyaa 2 opposite Karthi. Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and clarified that she is not part of any Tamil film. The producer further urged everyone to not spread false rumours. Boney tweeted, "Dear Media Friends, This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors."



Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Citadel Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her mark in Bollywood. The diva has joined Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's Citadel. Sharing the exciting news, she wrote on Instagram, "the mission is on...we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel."



K Viswanath dies K Viswanath, the legendary actor-filmmaker who is best known for his illustrious work in the South film industry, has passed away. The 92-year-old breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted for the last few days. As per the reports, K Viswanath was battling with age-related ailments for a very long time.



Nayanthara on casting couch Nayanthara exposed the ugly truth of the casting couch in the South film industry. She revealed how she was offered a pivotal role in return for a 'favour' but she rejected it boldly. In a recent media interaction, Nayanthara revealed that she had been offered favours in exchange for an important role in the film. The actor was strong and brave to turn down the offers as she believed in her acting skills.

Atlee and Priya welcome babyboy Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya made a special announcement and have left their fans in absolute bliss. The Bigil and Theri fame director Atlee and his wife Priya are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child today, on January 31. "Grateful. Happy. Blessed," the new parents wrote on Instagram.



Dasara teaser Natural Star Nani's most-awaited Pan India film Dasara teaser was released and it gives us a glimpse that the film will present Nani in a never-before-seen mass character. Srikanth Odela makes his debut as a director with Dasara, mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab play an important role in the film.

Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth's film Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with director Sujeeth for his forthcoming film. On Monday, the yet-to-be-titled film went on the floors with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers of the film hosted a grand launch event with a formal puja ceremony, which was attended by Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth, Allu Aravind, and the team.



